Tkachuks combine for seven points, Panthers hand Jets sixth straight loss

Verhaeghe scored twice, Niko Mikkola had a goal and an assist and Seth Jones had three assists for the Panthers (7-4-2), who’ve won five of seven (5-2-0). Akira Schmid made 24 saves.

“I thought we played a very good team game,” Jones said. “We took care of the puck when we needed to, and the special teams was obviously another big factor tonight. This little home-and-home with them, it was nice to get the first win against them.”

The Panthers host the Jets in Florida on Friday.

Adam Lowry scored for the Jets (4-5-3), who are winless in their past six (0-4-2) after earning points in five of their first six games of the season (4-1-1). Clay Stevenson made 19 saves.

“We didn’t get it done,” Lowry said. “You want to rebound and it seems like we’re picking ourselves up off the mat. Like I said, we’ve got to find a way to get some things going in our favor. Just some consistency in our game, 5-on-5, short-handed, on the power play and go from there. That’s been a thing that’s missing.”

Florida’s power play went 3-for-5, including conversions on its first two man-advantage opportunities as the Panthers scored three times in a span of 2:51 in the first period.

“That is so critical for you — it’s won us a bunch of games this year, really,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “Normally you don't want your power play doing that for you, you want to win it 5-on-5. With some of the pieces that we have missing, we need it. So good on them. They've been fantastic.”

Verhaeghe made it 1-0 Panthers at 7:27 of the first period. He collected a rebound below the goal line and tucked it inside the left post for a power-play goal.

“(We) drew a couple power plays and that helped getting the first one and getting a little lead there, and (we) just took off from there,” Verhaeghe said.