Hellebuyck impresses in first start with Devils: 'He was exceptional'

The 33-year-old goaltender made 17 saves for his new team in a 5-1 victory against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

The start came less than a week since the three-time Vezina Trophy winner was acquired by New Jersey in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday for forwards Dawson Mercer and Nick Bjugstad, goalie Nico Daws, the rights to forward Alexander Command, a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

When asked what was going through his head during the national anthem, Hellebuyck answered with a single word: “Finally.”

It makes sense, considering the trade for Hellebuyck came on the day his suspension, which began on Sept. 16, was scheduled to come to an end. As a result of the impasse with Winnipeg, Tuesday was also his season debut.

Not that you would have known it by watching Hellebuyck play.

“If you asked me, I was ready two months ago,” he said. “I just had the mindset since the day I got here that I want to get in.”

And he made an impact right away, according to Devils captain Nico Hischier.

“He came in and was making plays everywhere,” Hischier said. “He just spread this calmness out. He’s a very calm goalie, and he made some big saves in the game in certain situations where it could maybe turn a little bit of momentum to their side. Obviously, great to have him on our team.”