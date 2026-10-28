Jocelyn McPherson is in her second season as an NHL Power Player. The 17-year-old from Scarborough, Ontario attended the Tim Hortons 2026 NHL Heritage Classic in Winnipeg on Oct. 25 and here writes about her experience at the game.
NHL Power Player experiences magical Heritage Classic in Winnipeg
Jocelyn McPherson writes about sights, sounds from Canadiens, Jets outdoor game
© Jocelyn McPherson
Beginning the 2026-27 NHL outdoor game slate, the Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic started the schedule off with a bang.
As a member of the NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board, I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to see this event live in Winnipeg on Oct. 25. I was honored as a bilingual Canadian to support two Canadian teams, one English and one French, in my home country. With a fierce rivalry between the Montreal Canadians and Winnipeg Jets you could feel the energy coursing through the city.
The Heritage Classic is known to be one of the most iconic hockey events, with the first one being held in 2003, marking the first outdoor hockey game in NHL history and setting the stage for outdoor hockey as we know it. This game marked 10 years since the Jets' last home appearance in an outdoor game. As one can imagine, this drew an enormous alumni presence, including Blake Wheeler, Dustin Byfuglien and Bryan Little. The NHL knocked the theming out of the park, showcasing a typical Canadian cottage.
As we entered the Scotiabank PreGame, the weather was sunny, with temperatures around 6 degrees Celsius, but as puck drop neared it dropped to a low of minus-4 Celsius without the wind chill, which sparked the need for lots of layers and even blankets.
Our first order of business once entering the PreGame was to meet Lord Stanley himself and yes, the Cup is even more beautiful up close. Next, we got to walk around and check out all the amazing booths, ranging from creating your own Upper Deck hockey card to free hot drinks served by Byfuglien from Tim Hortons. There was fun for all ages and skill levels with interactive games like the SportChek Hardest Shot and the Expedia Bullseye Battle. Even for the most casual fans, there was fun to be had with live entertainment and a plethora of giveaways.
As puck drop drew near, fans gathered in the cold and windy conditions outside the stadium to see players on each team walk in. Each team did a spectacular job with their coordinated outfits, the Jets dressed as characters from the movie "Top Gun," and the Canadiens as Molson brewery workers. The Jets' outfits were a nod not only to their team name but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, who play at Princess Auto Stadium. On the other hand, the Canadians chose to pay tribute to their team owner, Geoff Molson, a descendent of the original owner of the Molson Brewery Company.
Not only did the players greet the fans but each team's mascots also joined the fun and were seen joking around with fans on both sides.
© Jocelyn McPherson
As the game time got closer, you could feel the energy building, with fans trading chants like hockey cards. Once inside you were transported into a Canadian wonderland where you felt like you just stepped into a cozy northern cottage. Around the stadium and the rink, a sea of plaid with accents of rustic wood could be seen. There were fire pits and mini-ice rinks spread around the field and even a game of Timbits hockey going on. As a member of the Power Players, I had the fortune of going down to the glass to take in warmups, which was something that rivals seeing the Stanley Cup. It was such a surreal experience to look around at the stadium filled with people and see my childhood idols up close.
When I thought things couldn’t get any better, I got the opportunity to meet Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault. As we were heading back to our seats for the game, we could hear the players talking about how this experience helped to bring them back to their childhood days playing on outdoor rinks, highlighting the impact that these games have not only on the fans but the players and the greater community.
Another highlight had to be the first intermission show which featured popular artists and actress Ella Bright.
As the game began with "O Canada," a jet fly-over and a fireworks display really set the tone for the rest of the game. As the fans were trading chants, the players were trading scoring chances early in the game. After valiant efforts by both teams, the Canadians ended up getting the ice-breaker goal off a shot from Lane Hutson in the second period, and then Kaiden Guhle made it 2-0, leading to an outbreak of, "Go Habs Go" chants from the fans in attendance.
© Jocelyn McPherson
Canadiens, goaltender Jacob Fowler held strong through a Jets push near the end, only allowing to a goal by Isak Rosen in the third period.
The Canadians finished with a 2-1 win leading them to their third outdoor win, their second at a Heritage Classic. The biggest storyline of the night, however, was the fact that Canadiens goalie Jacob Fowler made 33 saves and became the youngest goaltender (age 21 years, 335 days) to start and win an outdoor game.
Lastly, I would like to thank NHL Power Player manager Kaitie Lindsay and NHL senior executive vice president and chief digital officer Heidi Browning for this unforgettable opportunity. It is an experience I will never forget.