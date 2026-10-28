NHL Power Player experiences magical Heritage Classic in Winnipeg

Beginning the 2026-27 NHL outdoor game slate, the Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic started the schedule off with a bang.

As a member of the NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board, I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to see this event live in Winnipeg on Oct. 25. I was honored as a bilingual Canadian to support two Canadian teams, one English and one French, in my home country. With a fierce rivalry between the Montreal Canadians and Winnipeg Jets you could feel the energy coursing through the city.

The Heritage Classic is known to be one of the most iconic hockey events, with the first one being held in 2003, marking the first outdoor hockey game in NHL history and setting the stage for outdoor hockey as we know it. This game marked 10 years since the Jets' last home appearance in an outdoor game. As one can imagine, this drew an enormous alumni presence, including Blake Wheeler, Dustin Byfuglien and Bryan Little. The NHL knocked the theming out of the park, showcasing a typical Canadian cottage.

As we entered the Scotiabank PreGame, the weather was sunny, with temperatures around 6 degrees Celsius, but as puck drop neared it dropped to a low of minus-4 Celsius without the wind chill, which sparked the need for lots of layers and even blankets.

Our first order of business once entering the PreGame was to meet Lord Stanley himself and yes, the Cup is even more beautiful up close. Next, we got to walk around and check out all the amazing booths, ranging from creating your own Upper Deck hockey card to free hot drinks served by Byfuglien from Tim Hortons. There was fun for all ages and skill levels with interactive games like the SportChek Hardest Shot and the Expedia Bullseye Battle. Even for the most casual fans, there was fun to be had with live entertainment and a plethora of giveaways.

As puck drop drew near, fans gathered in the cold and windy conditions outside the stadium to see players on each team walk in. Each team did a spectacular job with their coordinated outfits, the Jets dressed as characters from the movie "Top Gun," and the Canadiens as Molson brewery workers. The Jets' outfits were a nod not only to their team name but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, who play at Princess Auto Stadium. On the other hand, the Canadians chose to pay tribute to their team owner, Geoff Molson, a descendent of the original owner of the Molson Brewery Company.

Not only did the players greet the fans but each team's mascots also joined the fun and were seen joking around with fans on both sides.