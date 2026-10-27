CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Ben Kindel practiced with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday for the first time since losing consciousness while aboard the team plane one week ago.
Kindel practices with Penguins, wants to ‘move forward’ following health scare
Forward could return Thursday after losing consciousness on team plane last week
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The 19-year-old forward took full contact during a session that lasted more than an hour. He has missed two games since Oct. 20, when he experienced a vasovagal syncope, a common cause of fainting that occurs when a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure results in reduced blood blow to the brain.
"Felt pretty good," Kindel said. "Was nice to be back out there with the guys and preparing for this weekend. ... I wouldn't say it's that tough. For me, it's in the past now. It's out of my head. Can't control what happened. Just have to move forward.
"That's where my head's at. Just looking to move forward now. So, I'm definitely not dwelling on anything or have anything holding me back coming into this weekend."
One day after playing 18:53 in a 5-4 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 19, Kindel fell unconscious for about 10 minutes shortly after the plane departed Salt Lake City International Airport. He received oxygen before an emergency medical landing and was transported to the University of Utah Hospital.
Kindel said he began working out one or two days after collapsing.
"Obviously, an interesting experience," Kindel said. "I think the Penguins kind of explained it pretty good in their releases and (general manager Kyle Dubas') press conference and everything. I don't really have any more facts from the incident. But just happy to be moving forward now. Just really grateful for the Penguins staff, doctors, trainers, everybody who were so good, as well as the flight crew.
"Just really grateful for that. They handled it with really good professionalism and everything worked out good. So, now just looking to move forward."
Kindel could return against the Mammoth at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Utah16, SN-PIT, SN, TVAS) with Pittsburgh (5-6-1) seeking a third straight win at home after going 0-4-0 on the four-game trip.
"It's great to have him back on the ice with us," coach Dan Muse said. "I mean, 'Kindy' has been around here, you know, even going back to last week, in the building, around the guys. But obviously, next step just having him back on the ice with the team for a full team practice and being a full participant, you know, it was great. It was great to have him back with us."
Kindel has undergone testing and treatment since being cleared to travel from Salt Lake City to Pittsburgh on Oct. 21. He was in the locker room after practice Sunday for a team Halloween gathering.
"I mean, it's a great sign," Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. "I'm pretty sure things are progressing well if he's back out with us. We've seen him around the rink prior to being on the ice. So, it's been awesome to have him around and good to see that things are going well."
On Tuesday, Kindel practiced at center on the second line with Evgeni Malkin at right wing and Egor Chinakhov at left wing. Malkin, who is tied with Nick Robertson for the team lead with six goals, missed a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 24 because of an illness; Chinakhov has been out the past two games with a lower-body injury.
Forward Justin Brazeau, who has yet to play this season because of a lower-body injury sustained in a preseason game on Sept. 21, was a full practice participant but worked on an extra fifth line.
Since being selected in the first round (No. 11) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Kindel has 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) in 86 games. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in nine games this season and has been held without one in his past six.
"Just been getting back to normal," Kindel said. "Obviously, a couple weird days, but feels normal now just being back with the guys. Just excited for the rest of the year.
"It was some ups and downs. Obviously, the team didn't get off to the start that we wanted to or the start that we got off to last year. So, I mean, it's still early and still growing. So not every night is going to be perfect. Just finding a way to impact in a different way each night."