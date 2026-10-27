Kindel practices with Penguins, wants to ‘move forward’ following health scare

Kindel could return against the Mammoth at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Utah16, SN-PIT, SN, TVAS) with Pittsburgh (5-6-1) seeking a third straight win at home after going 0-4-0 on the four-game trip.

"It's great to have him back on the ice with us," coach Dan Muse said. "I mean, 'Kindy' has been around here, you know, even going back to last week, in the building, around the guys. But obviously, next step just having him back on the ice with the team for a full team practice and being a full participant, you know, it was great. It was great to have him back with us."

Kindel has undergone testing and treatment since being cleared to travel from Salt Lake City to Pittsburgh on Oct. 21. He was in the locker room after practice Sunday for a team Halloween gathering.

"I mean, it's a great sign," Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. "I'm pretty sure things are progressing well if he's back out with us. We've seen him around the rink prior to being on the ice. So, it's been awesome to have him around and good to see that things are going well."

On Tuesday, Kindel practiced at center on the second line with Evgeni Malkin at right wing and Egor Chinakhov at left wing. Malkin, who is tied with Nick Robertson for the team lead with six goals, missed a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 24 because of an illness; Chinakhov has been out the past two games with a lower-body injury.

Forward Justin Brazeau, who has yet to play this season because of a lower-body injury sustained in a preseason game on Sept. 21, was a full practice participant but worked on an extra fifth line.

Since being selected in the first round (No. 11) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Kindel has 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) in 86 games. He has four points (two goals, two assists) in nine games this season and has been held without one in his past six.

"Just been getting back to normal," Kindel said. "Obviously, a couple weird days, but feels normal now just being back with the guys. Just excited for the rest of the year.

"It was some ups and downs. Obviously, the team didn't get off to the start that we wanted to or the start that we got off to last year. So, I mean, it's still early and still growing. So not every night is going to be perfect. Just finding a way to impact in a different way each night."