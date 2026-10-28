Varlamov earns first win after long road back for Islanders

Former Islanders forward Josh Bailey saw a lot of Varlamov the past two years, their sons hockey teammates on Long Island. Bailey, also a crucial component of those playoff runs, is thrilled Varlamov was able to make an improbable comeback.

"His attitude was really good that, honestly, you might not even had known (what he was going through)," Bailey said. "He'd show up with a smile on his face. It was probably good last year for him to be able to watch his son play. But he still had that hunger and burning desire inside to get back out there. … Getting to see him play in games now, from a fan's perspective, from a friend's perspective, you're just rooting for him.

"Just knowing what he's gone through and how much hard work and what a great teammate he is -- he's one of those guys you play in front of and you want to get the win for him. You can't say that about every goalie you play with; it doesn't mean you don't like them or whatever, but Varly is just such a good person. He's such a good teammate that he just adds that element too. I can't say enough good things about him."

Peter DeBoer, who is in the midst of his first full season as Islanders coach after being hired with four games left last season, has learned a lot about Varlamov as a player and a person during the past few months. But he admitted after the game Tuesday the organization's uncertainty Varlamov could pull the comeback off, so much so it signed goalie Vitek Vanecek as an unrestricted free agent July 1. Vanecek was loaned to Hamilton of the American Hockey League once Islanders management was convinced Varlamov was able to serve as Sorokin's backup.

"Listen, the discussions in the summer, I don't think anyone was sure, because it was such an unheard of comeback with what he had gone through," DeBoer said. "That was the reason we signed the goaltending depth we did, because I don't think anyone was sure.

"Until he got to camp and he started to play, and you talk to him after he scrimmaged or played and he had no ill effects and there was no swelling … none of us went into camp with an easy feeling that we were going to have him for the whole season. We really weren't sure what we were going to get."