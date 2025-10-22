NHL Status Report: Rossi expected back for Wild against Devils

Gostisbehere out for rest of Hurricanes' road trip; Kucherov likely to return for Lightning on Thursday

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Minnesota Wild

Marco Rossi will return for the Wild when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, MSGSN). The forward did not play in a 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday because of an undisclosed injury he sustained in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. ... Zach Bogosian (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday; the forward has missed the past two games since he was injured blocking a shot in a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday. Forward Hunter Haight was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Carolina Hurricanes

Shayne Gostisbehere will be out at least the next two games because of a lower-body injury. The Hurricanes defenseman was injured in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and did not play in a 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. He has seven points (one goal, six assists) in five games this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov is expected to return for the Lightning against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday (6:45 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The forward skated on the second line with Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli on Wednesday for the second straight day after missing two games because of an illness. … Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said forward Zemgus Girgensons could make his season debut this weekend; he's yet to play because of an upper-body injury.

Nashville Predators

Brady Martin was assigned to Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League on Wednesday. The forward, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, had one assist in three games with the Predators, averaging 11:25 of ice time per game.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Chris Tanev is questionable for the Maple Leafs against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS). The defenseman left a 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday 1:53 into the second period after an accidental hit to the head in a collision with Devils forward Dawson Mercer.

New York Islanders

Pierre Engvall is out for the season after having ankle surgery, Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said Wednesday. The forward had been recovering from offseason hip surgery in September. Engvall had 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 62 games with New York last season. ... Defenseman Alexander Romanov will miss the next two games with an upper-body injury that has forced him to miss the past two.

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane (upper body) will miss the next two games for the Red Wings, including at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNDETX, TNT). The forward crashed hard into the boards during a 2-1 overtime win against the Lightning on Friday, and did not play in a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. Kane will also not play at the Islanders on Thursday, and will be reevaluated ahead of Detroit's game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Montreal Canadiens

Kirby Dach will play during the Canadiens' four-game road trip that begins at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN). The forward has a lower-body injury and has missed the past two games. He has two points (one goal, one assist) in five games this season.

