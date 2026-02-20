Trade Buzz: Blue Jackets don't plan on adding rentals

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are 14 days remaining until the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET; March 6). Here's a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are in a good position coming out of the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, four points out of a Stanley Cup Playoff spot. So does that impact how they approach the trade deadline?

"If we're in the playoff mix, I don't know if that changes our thinking or my thinking," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said in an interview with the team's website on Wednesday. "Because you look at it, the one thing we probably won't do is go out and try to add (unrestricted free agents) at the deadline. You might go around the edges a little bit but having in particular three forwards that play good roles on our team, to add another (UFA) and give up assets probably doesn't make sense.

"If we could trade for somebody that has term, that we like going forward, that's a different value that we look at. We'll see. All the UFAs right now on our team play a good role for our team, so if you take anybody off, you're going to have to replace them because of the positions that they play."

The Blue Jackets (29-20-7) are 10-1-0 under Rick Bowness, who was named coach after Dean Evason was fired on Jan. 13, and are four points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference.