Marchand's return to face Bruins hits home

BOSTON – You could see it all hit Brad Marchand, 40 seconds into the tribute video, as he watched the moments of his career unfold before him on the scoreboard. It wasn’t the goals, the fights, the Halloween costume-bedecked visits to Boston Children’s Hospital, the celebrations with teammates that crushed him.

It was a tiny Sawyer, his middle child, held up to the glass at TD Garden, her hand outstretched to meet his, wearing her pint-sized Boston Bruins jersey. That was what wrecked Marchand, what undid his valiant efforts to keep it all in, what made his face crumple and his tears flow.

You could see it all wash over him, a lifetime spent in this building, with these fans, a lifetime of standing by him, of accepting him, of cheering him, of wearing his No. 63, of watching his glory and his missteps, of loving him. Because they did. They loved him.

They still do. He does too.

“I was trying not to cry,” he said. “That was what I was trying to do. And then, as soon as I saw my kids on the screen, it hit like a ton of bricks. Just the memories and the emotions of everything, just the years and the years and the incredible times. It just kind of came pouring into your memory.”