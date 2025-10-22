Maple Leafs change start times to accommodate World Series

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League announced today changes to start times for a pair of Toronto Maple Leafs-Buffalo Sabres games, to accommodate Games 1 and 2 of the World Series in Toronto, this Friday and Saturday. Toronto’s home game against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, Oct. 28 will also shift (World Series Game 4).

On Friday, Oct. 24, the Maple Leafs-Sabres matchup at KeyBank Center in Buffalo (Game #123), originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET will now begin at 7 p.m. ET. On Saturday, Oct. 25, the Sabres and Maple Leafs start time at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto (Game #132) has moved from 7 p.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, the Flames vs. Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena (Game #151), originally scheduled for 6:15 p.m. ET will now begin at 6 p.m. ET.

The complete 2025-26 NHL regular-season schedule can be found here.