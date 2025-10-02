NHL Status Report: Slavin in full-contact jersey at Hurricanes practice

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin (soreness) wore a full-contact jersey Thursday, exactly one week after the Hurricanes defenseman practiced for the first time at training camp. Prior to that, Slavin had been skating on his own but was held out of practice for precautionary reasons. Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday he expects Slavin to be available for the season opener on Oct. 9 against the New Jersey Devils. "I think so,” Brind’Amour told the Hurricanes website. “He looks good. He just had a little something that we definitely want to make sure is behind us." Jesperi Kotkaniemi was not on the ice Thursday; the forward left a 6-5 preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 26 with 4:24 remaining in the third period after taking a stick to the face from Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons, who was assessed a double minor for high-sticking.

Winnipeg Jets

Jonathan Toews (undisclosed) did not practice with the Jets on Thursday. The 37-year-old center, who missed the previous two seasons because of health issues, left a 3-2 preseason loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. “He just tweaked something,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said after the game.