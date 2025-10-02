NHL Status Report: Slavin in full-contact jersey at Hurricanes practice

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin (soreness) wore a full-contact jersey Thursday, exactly one week after the Hurricanes defenseman practiced for the first time at training camp. Prior to that, Slavin had been skating on his own but was held out of practice for precautionary reasons. Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday he expects Slavin to be available for the season opener on Oct. 9 against the New Jersey Devils. "I think so,” Brind’Amour told the Hurricanes website. “He looks good. He just had a little something that we definitely want to make sure is behind us." Jesperi Kotkaniemi was not on the ice Thursday; the forward left a 6-5 preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sept. 26 with 4:24 remaining in the third period after taking a stick to the face from Lightning forward Zemgus Girgensons, who was assessed a double minor for high-sticking.

Winnipeg Jets

Jonathan Toews (undisclosed) did not practice with the Jets on Thursday. The 37-year-old center, who missed the previous two seasons because of health issues, left a 3-2 preseason loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. “He just tweaked something,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said after the game.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Bryan Rust will miss at least two weeks because of a lower-body injury, the Penguins announced Thursday. That means the forward, who had 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games in 2024-25, will miss Pittsburgh’s season opener on Oct. 7 at the New York Rangers. The Penguins also announced defenseman Jack St. Ivany (lower body) will miss at least six weeks.

Ottawa Senators

Drake Batherson skated Thursday for the first time since the forward sustained an upper-body injury during the opening week of training camp. Batherson played all 82 games for the Senators last season and had 68 points (26 goals, 42 assists). Coach Travis Green said he is hoping forward Lars Eller (abdominal hernia) and defenseman Nick Jensen (hip surgery) can make their preseason debuts Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Seattle Kraken

Ryker Evans is expected to be out 6-8 weeks for the Kraken because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 73 games with Seattle last season. The Kraken open the regular season against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 9.

Philadelphia Flyers

Defenseman prospect Oliver Bonk will be out at least two weeks because of an upper-body injury. The 20-year-old, selected in the first round (No. 22) of the 2023 NHL Draft, has not taken part in training camp because of injury. The Flyers open the regular season Oct. 9 at the Florida Panthers.

Nashville Predators

Tyson Jost was claimed off waivers by the Predators from the Hurricanes on Wednesday. The 27-year-old forward had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 39 games for Carolina last season and nine points (four goals, five assists) in 14 games with Chicago of the American Hockey League. A first-round pick (No. 10) by the Colorado Avalanche at the 2016 NHL Draft, Jost has 149 (61 goals, 88 assists) in 495 regular-season games with the Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres and Hurricanes, and 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 46 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

