Players rave about Season 2 of 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL'

"As a fan, if I had [the show] growing up, I'd be all over that and obviously watching it, so I try to look at it that way, just trying to show a side of my life being a pro athlete and what we do on a daily basis," Byfield said. "So, I think it's a good insight, and it was really cool getting to do it with 'Kopi' and all the guys here, so I'm excited for it.

"I got a sneak peek, and it looks really good."

Tkachuk, Werenski and Kopitar each agreed that while it was a bit odd having the camera crews following their every move, it was done professionally and was key to giving viewers access to things they would never usually see.

"Obviously, [I] don't really love the cameras around me all the time, but for them to show our story here in Columbus, I think is huge for this organization, the city, this team and I think they did a great job of it, so, [I'm] excited for everyone else to see," Werenski said. "They do a great job too. There's a lot of footage that they cut out and they do a great job of really telling the story with the footage that they did use. So, yeah, [I'm] really happy about it.

"I mean they're great guys and they're very professional on how they handle it. And like I said, I think it's great for our organization, our city and everyone here to kind of showcase what we're all about to the rest of the hockey world."

Brady Tkachuk, who called himself "an open book," said he's excited for fans to see the ins and outs of an NHL locker room.

"They did a great job of not being invasive and kind in your face; even in the [locker] room, you almost kind of forget that they're there sometimes," he said. "They do such a good job of respecting your space but capturing those moments.

"You know, everyone wants to see those raw, emotional moments that [show] not everything is all sunshine and rainbows sometimes. Sometimes there's emotional moments, and to capture that, to show who you are in times like that, I think they did a great job of capturing those."

Kopitar, who is entering his 20th and final season with Los Angeles, agreed.

"I think the crew did a good job," Kopitar said. "They were very respectful of the privacy if something was maybe a little bit too personal, they would check and ask and everything, so we had a good experience. The kids had fun being in front of the cameras for a little bit."

Brady Tkachuk said viewers will certainly enjoy the scenes from the 4 Nations Face-Off, especially the opening nine seconds of the United States' game against Canada when he fought Canada's Sam Bennett and his brother, Matthew, battled with Brayden Point.