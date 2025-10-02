Players rave about Season 2 of 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL'

Season 2 of 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' will be an amazing watch for all hockey fans.
Just ask the players who star in the behind-the-scenes series that premieres Friday on Prime Video.
"I saw a part of it, and I think they did a really good job of portraying how close we are as a group," Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski said Tuesday. "It was fun to be a part of."
Werenski and his Blue Jackets teammates are featured in Episode 2, which focuses on how the team and the Columbus community coped with the tragic deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau last August.
"We got involved, just wanted to give people a sense of what was going on here last year, and kind of a tribute to Johnny and his family and how close we are in this room and in this city," Werenski said.
The second season of the show consists of six episodes, featuring Brady Tkachuk of the Ottawa Senators, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, former Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shananan, Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis, Los Angeles Kings forwards Quinton Byfield and Anze Kopitar, Florida Panthers forwards Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk and then-Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry.
"Growing up, I was always watching the 'Road To The Winter Classic' and seeing the behind-the-scenes and stuff like that and thinking it was the coolest thing in the world," Brady Tkachuk said. "And now being able to have this opportunity to do that for myself and have the next generation of future fans and kids now to look up to [me], and see that I'm not just a hockey player, but see how I treat my family and see how my family is so important to me and just everyday life."
Byfield, 23, who is entering sixth season with the Kings, also raved about the experience of being in front of the cameras.