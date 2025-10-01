NHL Status Report: Toews injured in Jets' preseason loss

Buffalo Sabres

Owen Power was held off the ice for practice Wednesday for the second straight day after "straining something." Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the defenseman "hopefully" will be back on the ice in the next couple of days. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) will play his first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday; it is to be determined whether he'll play the whole game. Bowen Byram is day to day because of an injury sustained in a 5-2 victory against the Red Wings on Saturday; Ruff said the defenseman won't play against the Penguins but the hope is he can play in their preseason game against the Penguins on Friday. Jordan Greenway is progressing with the hope the forward will start practicing sometime next week. Greenway had surgery in July for a middle-body injury that limited him to 34 games last season. Mattias Samuelsson likely is week to week after the defenseman reaggravated an upper-body injury that's kept him off the ice since Sept. 25.