Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Toews injured in Jets' preseason loss
Power remains out for Sabres; Vasilevskiy returns for Lightning; Evans out 6-8 weeks for Kraken
© Darcy Finley/Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Jets
Jonathan Toews sustained an undisclosed injury in the Jets' 3-2 preseason loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. The 37-year-old forward, who missed the previous two seasons because of health issues, finished his last shift at 9:05 of the second period. "He just tweaked something," Jets coach Scott Arniel said after the game. "Off day tomorrow, and we'll get a look at him Thursday and find out what it is." Toews, a Winnipeg native, signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Jets on July 1. Forward Vladislav Namestnikov also left the game Tuesday after a hit from Wild forward Yakov Trenin during the third period. He was taken out of the game by the concussion spotter, but Arniel said Namestnikov is going to be OK.
Buffalo Sabres
Owen Power was held off the ice for practice Wednesday for the second straight day after "straining something." Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said the defenseman "hopefully" will be back on the ice in the next couple of days. Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) will play his first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday; it is to be determined whether he'll play the whole game. Bowen Byram is day to day because of an injury sustained in a 5-2 victory against the Red Wings on Saturday; Ruff said the defenseman won't play against the Penguins but the hope is he can play in their preseason game against the Penguins on Friday. Jordan Greenway is progressing with the hope the forward will start practicing sometime next week. Greenway had surgery in July for a middle-body injury that limited him to 34 games last season. Mattias Samuelsson likely is week to week after the defenseman reaggravated an upper-body injury that's kept him off the ice since Sept. 25.
Seattle Kraken
Ryker Evans is expected to be out 6-8 weeks for the Kraken because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman had 25 points (five goals, 20 assists) in 73 games with Seattle last season. The Kraken open the regular season against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 9.
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman prospect Oliver Bonk will be out at least two weeks because of an upper-body injury. The 20-year-old, selected in the first round (No. 22) of the 2023 NHL Draft, has not taken part in training camp because of injury. The Flyers open the regular season Oct. 9 at the Florida Panthers.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) rejoined the Lightning for practice Tuesday. Their No. 1 goalie could play one of Tampa Bay's final two preseason games, against the Panthers on Thursday and Saturday, and is expected to be ready for the season opener against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 9. Defenseman Victor Hedman and forward Pontus Holmberg did not play against the Panthers on Tuesday with each also dealing with an undisclosed injury. Holmberg practiced Tuesday; Hedman did not. "But for me, not threats for later in the week," coach Jon Cooper said.
Chicago Blackhawks
Alex Vlasic is day to day because of a lower-body injury, and the Blackhawks are hopeful the defenseman is ready for their season opener against the Panthers on Oct. 7 (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS). Vlasic appeared to be cut on the right leg by a skate early in the third period of a 4-1 preseason win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said it's unlikely Vlasic plays in any of its final three preseason games. Forward Landon Slaggert (undisclosed) practiced Tuesday; the Blackhawks are hopeful he plays in a preseason game Friday or Saturday.