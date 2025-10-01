McDavid contract status with Oilers won’t impact his play, Olczyk says

‘NHL on TNT’ analyst also discusses Kaprizov deal with Wild on ‘@TheRink’ podcast

Connor McDavid EDM Oilers

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

Eddie Olczyk is not worried about Connor McDavid's contract situation having an impact on him or the Edmonton Oilers this season.

"Well, I don't think it's going to hang over Connor McDavid because, just, he breathes different air," Olczyk, the lead color commentator and analyst for "NHL on TNT," said on the "NHL @TheRink" podcast this week. "I don't think it's going to affect him one bit."

McDavid, 28, is entering the last season of an eight-year, $100 million contract ($12.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Oilers on July 5, 2017. The three-time winner of the Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, 2026.

Olczyk said on the podcast that he thinks if the Oilers captain signs a new contract this season, it will be a short-term deal, likely two years.

"As a hockey guy and a hockey fan I think it'll be really interesting theater to see him just play it out," Olczyk said.

Olczyk also offered his opinion on Kirill Kaprizov's eight-year, $136 million contract ($17 million AAV) the forward signed with the Minnesota Wild.

He said he believes it will begin a "leapfrog game" of contracts for the top players in the League who are nearing the end of their current deals, including McDavid and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, whose six-year, $54 million contract ($9 million AAV) expires at the end of the 2026-27 season.

"The market has certainly been reset now and we'll see what ends up happening with some of these premier players moving forward," Olczyk said.

Olczyk covered other topics during his interview on the "NHL @TheRink" podcast, including how the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will handle not having center Aleksander Barkov (knee surgery) for the entire season and forward Matthew Tkachuk (torn adductor muscle surgery) for at least the first half.

The Panthers open the regular season against the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS).

"They just want to stay above water," Olczyk said. "They want to be, obviously, in the playoffs, but winning the division, or finishing second or third, just get in. I would assume that that would be the mindset. They're going to be a very good team even without their two top players up front."

For more from Olczyk, plus predictions and opinions from the co-hosts, listen to the "NHL @TheRink" podcast, which is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It also is available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

NHL @TheRink

Oilers confident McDavid will stay beyond this season

McDavid says 'all options are on the table' as he weighs Oilers future

Draisaitl hopes McDavid will remain with Oilers 'for as long as possible'

Kaprizov's 8-year, $136 million contract shows financial stability in NHL

Kaprizov signs 8-year, $136 million contract to stay with Wild

Barkov absence big challenge for Panthers in 3-peat bid

Tkachuk likely out until December for Panthers with lower-body injury

Latest News

EDGE stats: Sleepers for 2026 NHL Awards, Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL Status Report: Toews injured in Jets' preseason loss

Hyundai Hope on Wheels Greatest Save initiative announced

Ingram traded to Oilers by Mammoth for future considerations

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Luke Hughes signs 7-year, $63 million contract with Devils

'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' season 2 set to launch Friday

Marner set for 'new chapter in life' with Golden Knights after Toronto exit

Sharks season preview: Misa joins Celebrini, Smith to help speed up rebuild

Metropolitan Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' live draft on YouTube

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Mailbag: Divisions up for grabs this season; Bedard’s linemates with Blackhawks

Rangers season preview: Sullivan hired with hopes of returning to Cup contention

2025-26 NHL season could be filled with milestones

Sept. 30: NHL Preseason Roundup

Fever guard Cunningham rocks Blues jersey before Game 5

ESPN broadcasters 'still on a high' from last NHL season