Impact of establishing player communication, team identity early in season

By American Thanksgiving, we’d have the system down and we’d start rolling. Like clockwork, we did it every season.
I think the way Bruce got his players to play well was by telling his players they were going to skate and attack, compete without the puck. When they have the puck, they’re going to score. That’s fun for players; it is what they want.
I still believe players want to be held accountable, but the way you do it matters. It has to be an open and honest conversation and you do that by getting to know your players. There is a need to hold your players accountable, but it’s paramount that each knows there is a personal investment by the staff.
In the end, players want to know their roles and they want to know why things are being done the way they are being asked to do them.
It’s as important that the coaching staff look a player in the eye and say block that shot for your teammate, compete at that puck, win that puck battle for your teammate. Those are going to be the building blocks of a system.
This is going on in almost every dressing room in the NHL right now.
Yes, there is work on systems and that will continue throughout the season.
But now is the time to set the bar for expectations, to have conversations with players about their roles and why they are important to the success of the team.
You look at a team like the Carolina Hurricanes. They’ve been good for the better part of a decade and they won it all last season. Now, they are playing well again; no Stanley Cup hangover.
That mindset comes from their coach Rod Brind’Amour and the expectations he has for his players. They understand their roles and they execute them. That makes the team better.
Mark Jankowski was out injured but is making his way back and he is a good example.
Here is a first-round pick who has been around a bit. Brind’Amour explained to him that he could be a really good bottom-six center, kill penalties, win face-offs and be a huge part in what the Hurricanes do to win games.
The magic for Brind’Amour is he convinces his players they can be a part of something special, but each player will have a specific role. Does the player want to do it or not?
Every night, it seems the Hurricanes have a majority of their players going. That exemplifies Brind’Amour’s brilliance as a coach. At the end of the day, it boils down to his ability, through honest and direct communication, to maximize each player’s contribution to the team. They know their roles, are accountable to those roles and they thrive playing them.
An investment in every individual, as much as any system, has to be the bedrock of a good team.