Impact of establishing player communication, team identity early in season

Systems are important in hockey, particularly in the NHL. It’s the blueprint of how a team plays.

But the reason a team plays the way it does is just as important. It is necessary to have a system and an investment in the players in equal measure. That’s what you see from good teams at any level.

If a coach can get his players to play to the best of their ability, the chosen system will work better. If you can get 75 percent of your players at their best, you are going to probably have success. You're going to win.

Look, I am a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and what they just did was incredible in winning the World Series.

That's not a high-end team talent-wise, but every player on that team was pretty much playing as well as you can play, right? That's the magic of a good coach. How do you get eight out of every 10 of your players to be at, or near, their best?

Focusing on maximizing the individual can be successful. Hockey is the ultimate team sport, so why not maximize the team’s potential by maximizing the pieces within the team? That is not to say each player is on his own page, but that each player has a role that has been communicated by the coach and accepted by the player.

The first month of the season in the NHL is the time when this happens most intensely. It’s time to develop culture, define roles and put the system in place. Notice where the system landed in that order: third.

Look at the teams Bruce Cassidy had when he was with the Boston Bruins and the Vegas Golden Knights. He made the game simple for his teams. The message was we are going to skate, compete at the puck and commit to playing hard without it.

We had slow starts in Providence of the American Hockey League when we were there. The first 10 games weren't usually very good for us, but he would come in and tell the players we are going to compete at the puck and we are going to skate.

Every day we hit them over the head with a little bit of structure but the message was about accountability and competition and each player playing an assigned role to bring something to the team. There were conversations with players about their roles and the expectations we had.