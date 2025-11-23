NHL Status Report: Benson to return for Sabres against Hurricanes

Hedman placed on LTIR by Lightning; Sturm expected to make season debut for Wild

Zach Benson Sabres
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Buffalo Sabres

Zach Benson (lower body) will return against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG-B, SN1). The Sabres forward missed 10 games, having most recently played Oct. 30. Benson has eight assists in eight games ... Bowen Byram (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision; the defenseman briefly left a 9-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday after he fell awkwardly into the end boards. Bowen, who was able to return to the game, will take warmups. ... Buffalo reassigned forward Isak Rosen to Rochester of the American Hockey League.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Victor Hedman has been placed on long-term injured reserve, coach Jon Cooper said before a 5-3 win at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. The defenseman had been placed on injured reserve Thursday, when Cooper said he was "probably a couple of weeks away still" from returning due to an undisclosed injury. Hedman has missed Tampa Bay’s past six games. ... Cooper said Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed) will likely resume skating next week but is probably two weeks away from returning. The defenseman has also missed the Lightning’s past six games.

Minnesota Wild

Nico Sturm is expected to make his season debut at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday (4 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, FDSNNO, FDSNWI) after the forward had back surgery as the result of an injury sustained during training camp. Sturm split last season between the San Jose Sharks and the Florida Panthers; he played eight Stanley Cup Playoffs during the latter’s championship run. … Vinnie Hinostroza “is going to be out a little bit,” Wild coach John Hynes said Saturday; the forward likely will likely be sent back to Minnesota for evaluation. Hinostroza left in the second period after a hit by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Graves during the Wild’s 5-0 win on Friday.

Chicago Blackhawks

Jason Dickinson will return against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NHL, ALT, SNO, SNE, TVAS). The Blackhawks forward missed 10 games because of an upper-body injury he sustained at Winnipeg on Oct. 30. Dickinson has three points (one goal, two assists) in eight games this season.

New York Rangers

J.T. Miller (upper body) is day to day and did not play Saturday, a 3-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth. The forward and Rangers captain scored twice and played 20:33 in a 6-3 loss at Colorado on Thursday. "We'll take it as it comes ... he's a tough guy to replace," New York coach Mike Sullivan said. Miller has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 22 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews (lower body) skated Saturday morning but missed his fifth straight game Saturday, a 5-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens. The Maple Leafs captain has 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 17 games. … Matthew Knies (lower body) also skated Saturday morning but missed his third straight game; the forward has 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) in 19 games. … Anthony Stolarz has not been on the ice since the goalie sustained an upper-body injury Nov. 11. "Worse than we thought (initially)," Toronto coach Craig Berube said. "... I really don't have a timetable for him."

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kopitar trying to ‘have as much fun as I can’ in final NHL season with Kings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon, Bedard go head-to-head when Avalanche visit Blackhawks

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Coronato extends goal streak, Flames recover to edge Stars in shootout 

Gauthier scores in OT, lifts Ducks past Golden Knights

DeSimone breaks tie in 3rd, Mammoth defeat Rangers to snap 4-game skid

Blackwood makes 35 saves, Avalanche shut out Predators for 8th straight win

Canadiens defeat Maple Leafs to end 5-game skid

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Backstrom thriving with Brynas in return home to Sweden  

Blackhawks look to have stronger finish in tough test against Avalanche

Flyers score 4 quick goals in 1st period in win against Devils

Hagel gets 4 points, Lightning edge Capitals for 3rd straight win

Roslovic scores twice, Oilers hold off Panthers in Stanley Cup Final rematch

Stutzle breaks tie in 3rd, Senators edge Sharks