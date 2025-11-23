NHL Status Report: Benson to return for Sabres against Hurricanes

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Buffalo Sabres

Zach Benson (lower body) will return against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NHLN, MSG-B, SN1). The Sabres forward missed 10 games, having most recently played Oct. 30. Benson has eight assists in eight games ... Bowen Byram (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision; the defenseman briefly left a 9-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday after he fell awkwardly into the end boards. Bowen, who was able to return to the game, will take warmups. ... Buffalo reassigned forward Isak Rosen to Rochester of the American Hockey League.