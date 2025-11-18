Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: McAvoy may need surgery for Bruins
Neighbours to return during Blues road trip; Benn could make season debut this week for Stars
Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy met with doctors again on Monday and may need surgery after he was hit in the face with the puck midway through the second period of a 3-2 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. “There’s no timeline [for his return],” coach Marco Sturm said. “Obviously, he’s going to be out tonight (against the Washington Capitals).” … Forwards Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) and Casey Mittelstadt (lower body) were placed on injured reserve, and forwards Matej Blumel and Riley Tufte were recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League. … Defenseman Jordan Harris (ankle surgery), who hasn’t played since Oct. 21, was placed on long-term injured reserve. ... Boston placed forward John Beecher on waivers Monday with the purpose of sending him to Providence.
St. Louis Blues
Jake Neighbours will travel with the Blues on their upcoming five-game road trip, which will begin at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNMW). The forward sustained an injury to his right leg during a 6-4 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 25 and was expected to be out at least five weeks. “He is going on the trip and expect him to play at some point on the trip. [He won’t play] tomorrow night,” coach Jim Montgomery said on Monday. “I think if he’s ahead of schedule, it’s like three days. It was minimum of four weeks, we thought maximum five.” Neighbours has seven points (six goals, one assist) in eight games this season.
Dallas Stars
Jamie Benn could make his season debut this week for the Stars, who host the New York Islanders on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN2). The captain has not played this season because of a punctured lung but has been skating. ... The Stars on Monday placed forwards Matt Duchene (undisclosed) and Adam Erne (lower body) on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 18 and Nov. 11, respectively. … Thomas Harley is week to week because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman, who has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 18 games, missed a 5-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday after he had an assist in 21:25 of ice time in a 7-0 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
Montreal Canadiens
Kirby Dach will be out 4-6 weeks because of a broken foot, the Canadiens announced on Sunday. The forward had one shot on goal in 14:43 of ice time in a 3-2 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. Dach has seven points (five goals, two assists) in 15 games this season but has been limited to 132 games since the start of the 2022-23 season because of injuries. Forward Joshua Roy was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League.
New Jersey Devils
Dougie Hamilton, Evgenii Dadonov and Connor Brown each practiced on Monday and will travel with the Devils for their three-game road trip that begins at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE). Hamilton, a defenseman, sustained a lower-body injury during a 4-3 overtime win against the Canadiens on Nov. 6. Dadonov, a forward, hasn’t played since he fractured his hand in New Jersey’s season opener at Carolina on Oct. 9. Brown, a forward, sustained an upper-body injury during a 5-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 30. "They look good, they feel good, so they're going to travel with us," coach Sheldon Keefe said.
Chicago Blackhawks
Laurent Brossoit skated for the first time this season prior to practice Monday. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said the goalie "will work his way from working with Jimmy (Waite, goaltending coach), with some shooters, into practice." Brossoit had offseason hip surgery, his third procedure since signing a two-year, $6.6 million contract ($3.3 million average annual value) with Chicago on July 1, 2024, and has not played since Game 4 of the 2024 Western Conference First Round for the Winnipeg Jets, when he replaced Connor Hellebuyck at the start of the third period of a 5-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on April 28. ... Forward Jason Dickinson (upper body) practiced Monday but will not play against the Calgary Flames at United Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNW). ... Forward Tyler Bertuzzi, who Blashill said is "banged up," did not practice but has not been ruled out for Tuesday. ... Forward Nick Foligno was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 15. The Blackhawks captain injured his left hand during a 3-2 win against the Maple Leafs on Saturday when he blocked a shot by Jake McCabe in the second period.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said forward Auston Matthews (lower body) has not resumed skating. Matthews was placed on injured reserve on Friday and was expected to miss up to one week.
San Jose Sharks
Jeff Skinner is expected to miss about two weeks because of a lower-body injury the forward sustained during a 2-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday, according to coach Ryan Warsofsky. Forward Michael Misa is considered week to week because of a lower-body injury, but Warsofsky said he expects Misa to be out longer than Skinner. Misa, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, was injured during the morning skate before a game against the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 5. The Sharks next play the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA).