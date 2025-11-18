NHL Status Report: McAvoy may need surgery for Bruins

Chicago Blackhawks

Laurent Brossoit skated for the first time this season prior to practice Monday. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said the goalie "will work his way from working with Jimmy (Waite, goaltending coach), with some shooters, into practice." Brossoit had offseason hip surgery, his third procedure since signing a two-year, $6.6 million contract ($3.3 million average annual value) with Chicago on July 1, 2024, and has not played since Game 4 of the 2024 Western Conference First Round for the Winnipeg Jets, when he replaced Connor Hellebuyck at the start of the third period of a 5-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on April 28. ... Forward Jason Dickinson (upper body) practiced Monday but will not play against the Calgary Flames at United Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, SNW). ... Forward Tyler Bertuzzi, who Blashill said is "banged up," did not practice but has not been ruled out for Tuesday. ... Forward Nick Foligno was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 15. The Blackhawks captain injured his left hand during a 3-2 win against the Maple Leafs on Saturday when he blocked a shot by Jake McCabe in the second period.