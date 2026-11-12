Goal of the Season? Hoglander goes between-the-legs for top-shelf goal

Predators forward performs sick move before scoring

NSH@ANA: Hoglander finishes a slick between-the-legs goal upstairs for lead

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Nils Hoglander made it look easy on Wednesday.

The Nashville Predators forward scored a between-the-legs goal to give his team the lead in the second period against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

With four minutes left in the second period, Hoglander received a pass from teammate Jayden Struble down low. He then pulled the puck between his legs with his backhand while skating in front of the net and quickly roofed it with his forehand for the top-shelf goal past Ducks goalie Laurent Brossoit.

The goal gave the Predators a 2-1 lead. It was the Nashville Predators forward’s fourth goal of the season.

In the third period, Holander added an assist to his scorecard with the helper on teammate Shane Wright’s goal to extend the Predators lead to 3-1.

Related Content

Goal of the Season? Slafkovsky pulls slick move around Sharks defense for score

Goal of the Season? Marchenko scores with amazing between-the-legs finish

Short Shifts

Save of the Season? Korpisalo ditches stick, dives for save

World War II veteran drops puck before Blues game

Price receives standing ovation at Ring of Honour induction

PWHL announces names, logos of four expansion teams

Islanders' Horvat makes incredible diving effort to stop sure goal

Myrtetus thanks Flyers for gesture on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Bergeron receives Hall of Fame blazer from fellow Bruins legend Bourque

Bills' Kincaid rocks Sabres Hometown Remix sweater

Joe Vanella talks Islanders fandom during ‘The Traitors’

Referee pulls out apple on ice, shows off to Canadiens goalie

Devils broadcast team breaks down, breaks window on trip to Islanders arena

Predators debut Dolly Parton jersey patch along with Hometown Remix

Guentzel gets college jersey retired with UNO hockey

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 6

Oilers fans give Nugent-Hopkins standing ovation for setting team record

Devils honor 100-year-old World War II veteran on Military Appreciation Night

Save of the Season? Ellis robs Senators with impressive pad save