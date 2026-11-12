Goal of the Season? Hoglander goes between-the-legs for top-shelf goal

Nils Hoglander made it look easy on Wednesday.

The Nashville Predators forward scored a between-the-legs goal to give his team the lead in the second period against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.

With four minutes left in the second period, Hoglander received a pass from teammate Jayden Struble down low. He then pulled the puck between his legs with his backhand while skating in front of the net and quickly roofed it with his forehand for the top-shelf goal past Ducks goalie Laurent Brossoit.