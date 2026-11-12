Fan Fest provides entertainment for children at Global Series

When they were given the go-ahead at 9 a.m., they flooded through the entrance to try the more than 25 hockey-based activities featured at the festival. The children were the initial visitors to the Fan Fest ahead of the first game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken at Veikkaus Arena on Thursday (12 p.m. ET; HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS).

About 4,000 school children from the Helsinki area are expected to visit the Fan Fest during special four-hour sessions Thursday and Friday that are closed to the public.

"It's really to give them that great experience," NHL vice president of international operations Mark Black said. "For some of them, it's going to be their first experience with hockey, and we just want to make it a memorable experience for them. Obviously, for the teachers, it's a good opportunity to get the kids outdoors, looking for additional things, so we're always grateful for the schools and the teachers to bring their kids out.

"For us, it's to give kids who know hockey the opportunity to engage with the NHL, but certainly for the kids who don't have hockey experience relevant to them, it gives them their first hockey experience."