Predators overcome Gauthier, Ducks to win sixth in row

Steven Stamkos scored and Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators (10-4-5), who have won six in a row for the first time since March of 2024.

Justus Annunen made 27 saves for Nashville a night after Juuse Saros made 30 saves in a 3-0 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Cutter Gauthier scored for the seventh straight game, and Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist for the Ducks (10-8-1), who had won five in a row and scored at least five goals in eight straight. Laurent Brossoit made 18 saves.

Gauthier gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 8:08 of the first period after Beckett Sennecke cut into the slot with the puck and it was poked off his stick by Adam Edstrom. The puck went to Gauthier just below the right hash marks and he swept it into the net for his 14th goal in his seven-game goal streak.

Gauthier is the first NHL player since Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Alexander Mogilny of the Buffalo Sabres in 1992-93 to score 14 goals in a seven-game span.

The Predators scored 21 seconds later after Ducks defenseman Tristan Luneau tried to poke the puck out of the Anaheim zone, but it hit Wright in the chest. Wright fed the puck ahead to Struble, who scored into the far side of the net from the inside edge of the left circle to tie it 1-1 at 8:29.

The Predators moved ahead 2-1 at 16:02 of the second when Hoglander got behind the defense and scored from between his legs on a drive to the net.

Play briefly continued after Wright scored a rebound at 11:55 of the third period, but after play stopped replays showed the puck had caromed off the in-net camera, extending the lead to 3-1.

It was Wright’s first goal with Nashville after being traded to the Predators by the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 1. Josi had his first assist of the night on the goal, giving him 800 in the NHL.

Granlund scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from Sennecke to cut it to 3-2 at 12:11.

Stamkos redirected a feed from Mavrik Bourque to finish off a 2-on-1 rush and make it 4-2 at 16:04.