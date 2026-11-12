McDavid’s season-opening point streak hits 20, Oilers top Flyers in OT

McDavid became just the fourth different player in NHL history to earn at least a point in the first 20 games of a season, as he leads the League with 49 points (11 goals, 38 assists). Wayne Gretzky did it three times, including a record 51-game point streak to open the 1983-84 season.

Evan Bouchard scored 47 seconds into overtime to win it, taking a pass across the crease from Leon Draisaitl and sending it short side, off the right post and in.

Zach Hyman scored twice for the Oilers (14-3-3), who won their third straight and have points in 11 of their past 13 (9-2-2). Tristan Jarry made 30 saves.

Tyson Foerster and Travis Sanheim scored for the Flyers (5-10-6), who have lost four of their past five (1-2-2). Dan Vladar made 21 saves.

Hyman put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 4:13 of the second period. A slap shot from the point by Mattias Ekholm missed the net on one side, and bounced right back to Hyman on the other for the finish into open space behind Vladar.

Hyman then made it 2-0 on the power play at 14:03, jamming in a rebound from in close off a shot by McDavid.

Foerster cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 16:49. He took a pass across the slot from Owen Tippett and scored on a wrist shot high glove side from just inside the right circle.

Philadelphia outshot Edmonton 13-6 in the first period, and 15-7 in the second.

Sanheim tied it 2-2 at 11:41 of the third period, taking it from the right wall, cutting in along the goal line and slipping the puck between the pads of Jarry.

Flyers forward Noel Acciari left with an upper-body injury in the second period and did not return after tripping on Jarry’s stick and going hard into the boards.