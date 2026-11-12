Barbashev scores twice, Golden Knights top Mammoth for fourth straight win

Victor Olofsson had a goal and two assists, Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and Mitch Marner had three assists for the Golden Knights (13-5-2), who extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1). Carter Hart made 14 saves.

Jack McBain had a goal and two assists, and Lawson Crouse had a goal and an assist for the Mammoth (10-8-1), who have lost three in a row and four of five. Sebastian Cossa made 23 saves.

Eichel gave Vegas a 1-0 lead on the power play at 2:15 of the first period, a one-timer from the left face-off dot off a feed from Marner.

Crouse tied it 1-1 at 8:07 with a backhand following an Andrew Peeke shot through a McBain screen.

Olofsson put the Golden Knights back ahead 2-1 at 3:07 of the second period. Eichel found Olofsson skating through the middle of the ice before he finished above Cossa’s left arm.

Barbashev extended it to 3-1 at 4:51 after Olofsson’s whiffed shot hit enough of the puck to land on Barbashev’s stick, and he scored into an open net.

Barbashev’s second goal pushed it to 4-1 at 8:16. Olofsson passed to Barbashev, who skated through the neutral zone, around Mikhail Sergachev, and scored through Cossa’s five-hole while falling down.

McBain cut it to 4-2 at 16:39 with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Dmitri Shimashev made it 4-3 at 9:07 of the third period, scoring from the high slot.

Howden answered 1:12 later to reclaim the two-goal advantage at 5-3. He got a sliver of William Karlsson’s shot for the redirection.

Utah forward Nick Schmaltz left the game with an undisclosed injury at 9:00 of the second period.

Before the game, the Mammoth made a number of moves.

Utah placed forward Dylan Guenther on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, and he will miss 2-4 weeks. Forward Logan Cooley did not play because of an upper-body injury and is day to day.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt was placed on IR retroactive to Nov. 5.

Kailer Yamamoto was activated off IR and had 18:13 of ice time. The Mammoth also recalled Daniil But from Tucson of the American Hockey League. He had one shot on goal in 12:36 of ice time.