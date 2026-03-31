NHL Status Report: Kucherov game-time decision for Lightning

Chicago Blackhawks

Artyom Levshunov and Matt Grzelcyk will not play the rest of the regular season, Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said Tuesday prior to their game against the Winnipeg Jets (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN3). Levshunov sustained a fracture in his left hand in a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. He played the next two games against the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers before the fracture was discovered, then was out of the Blackhawks' 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Grzelcyk has been out since sustaining an upper-body injury at 4:49 of the first period of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on March 22. "For differing reasons, it (stinks)," Blashill said. "'Gryz' has been awesome, an unbelievable teammate, unbelievable leader in a quiet way with the leadership he provided for us. Obviously, he's on the last year of his deal, so it (stinks) he can't play and continue to showcase his ability and then with 'Arty', it takes away some opportunities for his growth." … Forward Andrew Mangiapane, who has been out since March 19 with an upper-body injury, could travel with the Blackhawks on Wednesday or join them at some point during their three-game road trip.