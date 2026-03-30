Tortorella hired as Golden Knights coach to bring spark, energy for stretch run, playoffs

A jolt of energy. A kick in the pants. That’s what the Vegas Golden Knights felt they needed, and that’s why they replaced Bruce Cassidy with John Tortorella as coach Sunday with eight games to go in the regular season.

Some would call it panic. They’d call it patience.

“Somewhere along the way, we lost our spirit, and we lost our energy as a team,” Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Monday. “… We waited as long as we could on this. We see lots of positive signs in spurts in our game. But we just felt that we needed to bring a different person in to lead our team.”

On Jan. 17, the Golden Knights had won seven straight games and sat in first place in the Pacific Division, four points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers.

Since then?

They have gone 8-15-4.

They have fallen to third in the Pacific, six points behind the Anaheim Ducks and three behind the Oilers. They’re in danger of falling out of the Stanley Cup Playoff picture altogether, four points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings, the last team below the cut line in the West.

“You need to make hard decisions,” McCrimmon said. “The easiest thing in the world is to do nothing.”

Make no mistake: This was hard, even though it fit the Golden Knights’ cold and bold history of parting with popular people and bringing in big names.

After Cassidy became coach at the start of the 2022-23 season, the Golden Knights went 178-99-43. Their points percentage of .623 ranked fifth in the NHL. They won the Cup in 2023, lost to the Dallas Stars in seven games in the Western Conference First Round in 2024 and lost to the Oilers in five games in the second round last season.

McCrimmon said he had a great relationship with Cassidy, and he didn’t think Cassidy had lost the locker room, either. The Golden Knights expect to compete for the Stanley Cup and didn’t want to waste an opportunity.

“I think just the energy level, for me, wasn’t there,” he said. “It just wasn’t there. I think we’re a better team than what we’re playing. We’re in the results business. … We waited, we waited and we waited. We were in a situation where we needed to take action.”