Hughes says he's 'open to re-signing' with Wild

The 26-year-old just finished the fifth season of a six-year, $47.1 million contract ($7.85 million average annual value) he signed with the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 3, 2021.

He was traded by the Canucks to the Wild on Dec. 12 for Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren and a 1st-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

He can become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026-27 season and is eligible to sign a long-term deal with the Wild on July 1.

Asked if he wanted to sign sooner rather than later, Hughes said, "not all of that’s up to me."

"We have to talk to Billy and see what he wants to do. Going into a year signed would be better but I’m a pretty mentally tough and focused guy," Hughes said. "If we didn’t have something done going into the year, I would be ready to go in no matter what and focused on the task at hand. But I’d say probably getting something done would be better."

The No. 7 pick by the Canucks in the 2018 NHL Draft, Hughes has 485 points (66 goals, 419 assists) in 507 career games with the Canucks and Wild. He won the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the League's top defenseman, in 2023-24.