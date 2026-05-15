Hughes says he's 'open to re-signing' with Wild

"You play the third-best team in the League in the first round, you play the best team in the League in the second round. That Dallas series was a massive win for us," Hughes said. "They were a great team and tough to beat them. Then we ran into a really good Colorado team that, frankly, has been in the mix every year the last five, six, seven years. Battle tested and they were the better team.
"Missing (Brodin) and ‘Ekky,' in hindsight, that really hurts. When you're a player in those situations you try not to think about it and do everything you can control, which is playing and missing those two guys really hurt. I'm not saying we would've won the series but obviously they're a big part of our team. And credit to Colorado, they're really good."
Hughes said he felt fine coming out of the postseason physically, but he could nevertheless use some rest, especially mentally.
"From a mental aspect a lot has happened this year and I never really let myself process or let my hair down. I was just always trying to push myself to make sure I'm at my best," Hughes said.
"It's been a really long year with being traded, then you go to the Olympics, then playoffs. Just from a personal note, probably, it'll be nice to just go home and process the whole year and get some rest. As far as a physical standpoint I feel good. I did not want to stop playing. I felt I had good energy, felt motivated. So, feel good."