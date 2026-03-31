NHL Playoffs Buzz: Flyers, Senators, Red Wings chasing Blue Jackets for East wild card

Ottawa Senators at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS2)

It’s a Tkachuk vs. Tkachuk matchup with Brady of the Senators trying to get his team into the playoffs while Matthew and the two-time Stanley Cup champion Panthers try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The Senators (38-25-10) are two points behind the Blue Jackets for the second wild card from the East, with a game in hand, and tied in points (86) with the Red Wings and Flyers. The Panthers have lost three games in a row and six of eight (2-6-0) after a 3-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Sunday. They are 15 points behind the Blue Jackets for the second wild card in the East.

New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2)

New Jersey (38-33-2) is coming off a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday and is 10 points behind the Blue Jackets for the second wild card from the East. The Rangers (30-35-9) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN-PIT)

The Penguins (37-21-16), who play the second of a back-to-back set, are one point ahead of the Islanders with a game in hand for second in the Metropolitan, but just four points clear of the Red Wings, Senators and Flyers, who are all below the playoff cutoff line. The Red Wings (39-26-8) have lost three of their past four (1-3-0), including three straight at home. They are tied in points (86) with the Flyers and Senators, all two points behind the Blue Jackets for the second wild card in the East.

Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP)

Porter Martone, selected No. 6 by the Flyers in the 2025 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut for a Philadelphia team that is 8-1-1 in its past 10 games. The 19-year-old forward signed an entry-level contract Sunday after his college season ended with Michigan State's 4-3 overtime loss to Wisconsin in the Worcester Regional final of the NCAA Tournament. The Flyers (37-24-12) have climbed to within two points of the Blue Jackets for the second wild card in the East -- tied in points with the Red Wings and Senators. The Capitals (37-28-9) are five points behind the Blue Jackets. Alex Ovechkin needs one goal to become the fourth player in NHL history to score 30 in a season at age 40 or older, joining Gordie Howe (44 in 1968-69, 31 in 1969-70), Johnny Bucyk (36 in 1975-76) and Teemu Selanne (31 in 2010-11).

Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

The Blue Jackets (38-24-12), who have lost three straight (0-2-1), are trying to hang on to the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. They are two points ahead of the Senators, Red Wings and Flyers, each of whom has a game in hand. Columbus is four points behind the Bruins for the first wild card in the East. The Hurricanes (46-21-6) lead the Metropolitan Division and are tied with the Lightning and Sabres for most points in the Eastern Conference (98). The Hurricanes can reach the 100-point mark for the fifth time in franchise history with a victory.

Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN3)

The Jets (31-30-12) can get closer to the final playoff spot in the West with a win. They are three points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card in the West with a game in hand. The Blackhawks have lost three straight, five of six (1-4-1) and trail the Predators by 10 points for the second wild card.

Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SNW, KONG, KHN/Prime)

The Kraken (32-29-11) have lost five of six (1-3-2), but can take over the second wild card in the West with a win. They are two points behind the Predators with two games in hand. They are also one point behind the Los Angeles Kings, who are one point behind the Predators. The Oilers (37-28-9) still have a chance to win the Pacific. They are four points behind the first-place Anaheim Ducks. Edmonton has won three in a row, powered by Connor McDavid, who has goals (five) and points (nine) in four straight games. He leads the NHL with 124 points (42 goals, 82 assists) in 74 games.