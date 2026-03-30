NHL Status Report: Crosby game-time decision for Penguins at Islanders

Buffalo Sabres

Jordan Greenway was a full participant at practice Monday, and the forward is an option to play against the Islanders at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSG-B), which would be his first game since Jan. 22. Greenway skated at left wing with Sam Carrick and Beck Malenstyn, the first time he was on a line since first rejoining the Sabres on March 24. "Just a relief," Greenway said. "It's been a long journey, so, yeah, the excitement, just happy it worked out. It has worked out up to now, and I'm feeling great." The Sabres had Greenway on a load management plan to help his recovery from multiple hernia surgeries over the past year. He sought out a different treatment option since he last played and said it's worked out great. "He's feeling a lot better," coach Lindy Ruff said. "He's been involved in a lot of non-practice physicality drills that he's looked really good. He's skated really well." … Noah Ostlund has continued skating. The forward remains day to day with an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on March 25.