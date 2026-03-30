Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Crosby game-time decision for Penguins at Islanders
Greenway could return for Sabres on Tuesday; Capitals forward Protas won't face Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby is a game-time decision against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Monday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, NHLN, TVAS). The 38-year-old center took full contact Sunday after missing a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday with a lower-body injury. … Forward Evgeni Malkin (upper body) will miss his fourth consecutive game. … Forward Avery Hayes was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton of the American Hockey League.
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Buffalo Sabres
Jordan Greenway was a full participant at practice Monday, and the forward is an option to play against the Islanders at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSG-B), which would be his first game since Jan. 22. Greenway skated at left wing with Sam Carrick and Beck Malenstyn, the first time he was on a line since first rejoining the Sabres on March 24. "Just a relief," Greenway said. "It's been a long journey, so, yeah, the excitement, just happy it worked out. It has worked out up to now, and I'm feeling great." The Sabres had Greenway on a load management plan to help his recovery from multiple hernia surgeries over the past year. He sought out a different treatment option since he last played and said it's worked out great. "He's feeling a lot better," coach Lindy Ruff said. "He's been involved in a lot of non-practice physicality drills that he's looked really good. He's skated really well." … Noah Ostlund has continued skating. The forward remains day to day with an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on March 25.
Washington Capitals
Aliaksei Protas did not practice Monday and won't play when the Capitals host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP) because of an upper-body injury. The forward was injured in a collision with former teammate Nic Dowd in the first period of a 5-4 shootout win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. "He's going to miss a little bit of time," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "Won't play tomorrow and then we'll sort of reassess later." … Carbery said Protas' absence could potentially create an opportunity for forward David Kampf to play for the first time since he was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on March 6. Kampf was previously unavailable while awaiting the paperwork for his work visa to be completed and then returned to Vancouver to be with his wife, Eliska, for the birth of their daughter Isabella on March 19. ... Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois did not practice Monday for maintenance, but Carbery said he is expected to play against the Flyers.
Chicago Blackhawks
Artyom Levshunov missed a 5-3 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday with a small fracture in his left hand, which Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said before the game was discovered with more imaging. Levshunov was injured in a 4-3 win against the Islanders on March 24. He has 24 points (two goals, 22 assists) in 68 games this season.
Dallas Stars
Forwards Roope Hintz (lower body) and Radek Faksa (lower body) are on pace to return before the Stars end their regular season April 15, coach Glen Gulutzan said. Hintz missed his 12th straight game Sunday, a 2-1 overtime loss at the Philadelphia Flyers, and has played once (March 6) since the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said it's likely more than 10 days before either player returns, but Hintz could be further ahead in his recovery. "There's probably a chance more for Roope before the regular season ends than there is for 'Faks,' but there's a chance for both," Gulutzan said Sunday. "But Roope's probably trending quicker than Radek. ... It's just nice to see them, that they have a time frame to come back before the playoffs." … Forward Sam Steel (undisclosed) returned home and will be out at least a week.
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