NHL Status Report: Crosby will travel with Penguins on trip to New York

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby will travel for the game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Monday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, NHLN, TVAS). The 38-year-old center took full contact Sunday after missing a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday with a lower-body injury. Crosby remains day to day, and his status for Monday has not been determined, coach Dan Muse said. The Penguins are third in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind the second-place Islanders. "They're all important at this point," Crosby said. "It's a big race, a big stretch for us. You know, as a player, these are the ones you want to be in. I mean, these are big games." Crosby didn't confirm if this injury is related to a previous lower-body injury sustained while competing for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics that kept him out 11 games before he returned March 18. ... Evgeni Malkin also took contact for the first time Sunday after being sidelined three games because of an upper-body injury. The 39-year-old forward remains day to day, and it has not been decided if he will travel, Muse said. ... Forwards Bryan Rust and Noel Acciari each took a maintenance day Sunday and will travel to New York.