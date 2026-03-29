Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Crosby will travel with Penguins on trip to New York
Center's status for Islanders to be determined; Blackhawks defenseman Levshunov out with fractured hand
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby will travel for the game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Monday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, NHLN, TVAS). The 38-year-old center took full contact Sunday after missing a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday with a lower-body injury. Crosby remains day to day, and his status for Monday has not been determined, coach Dan Muse said. The Penguins are third in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind the second-place Islanders. "They're all important at this point," Crosby said. "It's a big race, a big stretch for us. You know, as a player, these are the ones you want to be in. I mean, these are big games." Crosby didn't confirm if this injury is related to a previous lower-body injury sustained while competing for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics that kept him out 11 games before he returned March 18. ... Evgeni Malkin also took contact for the first time Sunday after being sidelined three games because of an upper-body injury. The 39-year-old forward remains day to day, and it has not been decided if he will travel, Muse said. ... Forwards Bryan Rust and Noel Acciari each took a maintenance day Sunday and will travel to New York.
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Chicago Blackhawks
Artyom Levshunov sustained a small fracture in his left hand and will not play against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN). Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said the defenseman was injured in a 4-3 win against the Islanders on Tuesday and the fracture was discovered with more imaging. Levshunov has 24 points (two goals, 22 assists) in 68 games this season.
Dallas Stars
Forwards Roope Hintz (lower body) and Radek Faksa (lower body) are on pace to return before the Stars end their regular season April 15, coach Glen Gulutzan said. Hintz will miss his 12th straight game when Dallas visits the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP), and he's played once (March 6) since the break for the Winter Olympics. Hintz skated Saturday and Faksa, who last played Feb. 4, was scheduled to skate Sunday. Gulutzan said it's likely more than 10 days before either player returns, but Hintz could be further ahead in his recovery. "There's probably a chance more for Roope before the regular season ends than there is for 'Faks,' but there's a chance for both," Gulutzan said. "But Roope's probably trending quicker than Radek. ... It's just nice to see them, that they have a time frame to come back before the playoffs." Sam Steel (undisclosed) has returned home and will be out at least a week. The forward missed a 6-3 win in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov was not in the lineup for a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators because of an illness. The forward has 121 points (40 goals, 81 assists), second in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid (124 points; 42 goals, 82 assists). Forward Nick Paul was also sidelined with an illness.