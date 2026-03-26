Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Chabot out rest of season, potentially playoffs for Senators
DeAngelo being evaluated, won't play for Islanders; Foligno returns to Wild, will skate with brother
© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images
Ottawa Senators
Thomas Chabot will be out for the rest of the regular season and potentially the first month of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The defenseman will be sidelined 4-8 weeks after having surgery Thursday for a broken arm sustained in a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. Chabot has 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) and is plus-6 in 55 games while averaging 22:34 of ice time, helping Ottawa (38-24-9) hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference with 11 games to play. … Jake Sanderson (upper body) will travel for a two-game road trip to Florida that begins at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Coach Travis Green said March 21 that the defenseman could return later this week. Sanderson will miss his ninth consecutive game when the Senators host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SN-PIT). He has 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists) in 62 games and leads Ottawa in time on ice per game (24:49). … Dennis Gilbert (upper body) will be out 2-3 weeks. The defenseman left following a hit along the end boards from Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on March 21. … Lassi Thomson skated Thursday. The defensemen is out with an injury sustained in the second period against the Rangers.
New York Islanders
Tony DeAngelo will not play against the Dallas Stars at UBS Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN) because of a lower-body injury. The defenseman is still being evaluated after leaving a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 12:46 of the first period. DeAngelo has 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) in 72 games this season. … Defenseman Ryan Pulock (lower body) will take warmups and be a game-time decision. Isaiah George will enter the lineup if Pulock is unable to go. George was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Alexander Romanov skated in a no-contact jersey, but the defenseman is not expected back for the regular season, Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. Romanov had shoulder surgery in November and was projected to be out 5-6 months. He was boarded behind the net by Stars forward Mikko Rantanen at 19:32 of the third period in New York's 3-2 win Nov. 18.
Minnesota Wild
Marcus Foligno will return to the lineup at the Florida Panthers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP) after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. Wild coach John Hynes said the forward will skate with his other brother, Nick Foligno, for the first time since the latter was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on March 6. Marcus, who hasn't played since Feb. 27, has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 48 games.
Florida Panthers
Anton Lundell is out the rest of the season with a rib injury that coach Paul Maurice said will keep the forward sidelined 2-6 weeks. … Forward Sam Reinhart (foot) will miss his sixth consecutive game. … Forward Mackie Samoskevich (neck laceration) could return as early as Saturday when the Panthers visit the Islanders. … Cole Schwindt (lower body) might return sometime next week. The forward hasn't played since Feb. 26.
Philadelphia Flyers
Nikita Grebenkin will not play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NBCSP) and is expected to be out at least 7-10 days with an upper-body injury. The forward missed a 3-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday and did not practice Wednesday. "He's been dealing with things last couple of games," Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said Wednesday. "So, he went to see a doctor today, got some more tests." Grebenkin has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 55 games this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Sacha Boisvert will make his NHL debut against the Flyers. The 20-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract March 16 and was waiting for his visa paperwork to be finalized. "Obviously a little nervous (but) it's normal," Boisvert said after the morning skate. "It's my first game. Just excited to hopefully get a team win tonight and see what it's all about to be out there with those guys." Selected by the Blackhawks in the first round (No. 18) of the 2024 NHL Draft, he had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 26 games at Boston University. It's the second straight game the Blackhawks will have a player making his NHL debut after forward Anton Frondell against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. "It gives us energy, for sure," Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard said. "'Frondy' was pumped last game. Sacha's been waiting for a little bit now with his visa, so it'll be good, and he's excited, so it'll bring some energy."