NHL Status Report: Chabot out rest of season, potentially playoffs for Senators

Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot will be out for the rest of the regular season and potentially the first month of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The defenseman will be sidelined 4-8 weeks after having surgery Thursday for a broken arm sustained in a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. Chabot has 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) and is plus-6 in 55 games while averaging 22:34 of ice time, helping Ottawa (38-24-9) hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference with 11 games to play. … Jake Sanderson (upper body) will travel for a two-game road trip to Florida that begins at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Coach Travis Green said March 21 that the defenseman could return later this week. Sanderson will miss his ninth consecutive game when the Senators host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, SN-PIT). He has 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists) in 62 games and leads Ottawa in time on ice per game (24:49). … Dennis Gilbert (upper body) will be out 2-3 weeks. The defenseman left following a hit along the end boards from Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson on March 21. … Lassi Thomson skated Thursday. The defensemen is out with an injury sustained in the second period against the Rangers.