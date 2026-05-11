Start times for Stanley Cup Playoff games on May 14 announced

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

Thursday, May 14

1. The start time for Game 5 of the Second Round series between the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 14, in Buffalo. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

2. The start time for Game 6 of the Second Round series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks has been set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 14, in Anaheim. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV and HBO MAX in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, SN360 and TVA Sports.

The complete schedule for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.