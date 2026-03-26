Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Oilers, Golden Knights meet in possible 1st-round preview

San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSCA)

The Sharks (32-31-6) and the Blues (29-30-11) are each battling to stay within reach in the West. The Sharks, who will try to snap a five-game losing streak, are seven points behind the Predators for the second wild card with two games in hand. The Blues are 9-2-2 since the Olympic break but trail the Predators by eight points.

New Jersey Devils at Nashville Predators (8 p.m.ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN2)

The Predators (34-28-9) will look to strengthen their playoff position by extending their winning streak to six games. Nashville, which holds the second wild card in the West, trails Utah by three points for the first wild card and is three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings. Forward Filip Forsberg has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during the Predators’ winning streak. Forward Jack Hughes has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during a six-game point streak for the Devils (36-32-2), who are 8-3-0 in their past 11 games, but trail the Senators by 11 points for the second wild card from the East.

Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, KTVD)

The Avalanche (47-13-10), who have clinched a playoff berth, have won three in a row to extend their lead on the Stars for first in the Central Division to seven points. Colorado forward Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL with 46 goals, two ahead of Montreal’s Cole Caufield Although the Jets (30-29-12) are 8-3-4 since the Olympic break, including wins in their past two, they trail the Predators by five points for the second wild card from the West.

Washington Capitals at Utah Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MNMT)

The Mammoth (37-29-6) will try to add to their three-point lead on the Predators for the first wild card from the West after losing two of the first three games of their four-game homestand. The Capitals (35-28-9), who are 1-5-0 in their past six road games, trail the Senators by six points for the second wild card from the East.

Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SNW, KCOP-13, Victory+)

The Ducks (40-27-4) have built a five-point lead on the Oilers for first in the Pacific Division with a 4-0-1 surge, including wins in their past three. Anaheim forward Beckett Sennecke continues to lead the League’s rookies with 55 points (21 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games, including four (one goal, three assists) in his past three games. The Flames (30-34-7) have a season-high four-game winning streak but trail the Predators by 10 points for the second wild card from the West.

Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNW)

The Kings (28-25-18) will try for their first win in five games (0-1-3) after falling three points behind the Predators for the second wild card from the West. Forward Artemi Panarin has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 15 games with the Kings since being acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Feb. 4. The Canucks (21-41-8) have been eliminated from playoff contention.