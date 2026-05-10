Avalanche remain confident in goaltending duo entering Game 4 against Wild

It wouldn’t be a massive surprise if there is a goalie switch. The Avalanche did it plenty during the regular season, when Wedgewood had 43 starts, Blackwood 36. Wedgewood was 31-6-6 with a 2.02 GAA, .921 save percentage and four shutouts while Blackwood was 23-10-2 with a 2.51 GAA, .904 save percentage and three shutouts.

The two combined to win the William M. Jennings Trophy, presented annually to the goaltender(s) who plays a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season, for allowing a League-low 203 goals, including those deciding a shootout.

“(They’re) both good pros, hard workers. They take the time when they’re not starting to sharpen up their game. They both want to help our team win, they’re both capable of helping our team win,” Bednar said of the goalies, who did skate on Sunday with defenseman Josh Manson (upper body) and forward Joel Kiviranta (undisclosed), who are both recovering from injuries. Center Zakhar Bardakov, who has been a healthy scratch thus far in the postseason, also skated with the group.

“I think when you see a guy going good, you want to keep playing him and if the game starts to drop off a bit, you go to the next guy and he’s perfectly ready and capable of stepping in and helping our team win. Regardless of which guy it is, they seem to come in better and stronger after a break.”

Blackwood is the one coming in off a break, and he looked good despite not playing for nearly a month. The only goal he allowed, from Minnesota defenseman Brock Faber at 13:31 of the second period, was a bit of a strange one. Vladimir Tarasenko's snap shot from the left circle rebounded off Blackwood and then bounced off Faber's right leg into the net.

“I thought Blackwood was good,” Bednar said following Saturday’s game. “It’s a little bit of a tough break, bad angle shot, hits him, does his job, saves it and it goes back off Faber’s pads. It’s the only goal he gave up. He made some big saves in there, gave us a good chance. We’ll talk about it and make a decision.”