NHL Status Report: Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek out for Wild against Stars

Minnesota Wild

Forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek will not play for the Wild when they host the Dallas Stars on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+). Kaprizov, who is day to day with a lower-body injury, participated in the morning skate but missed a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. He leads Minnesota with 80 points (38 goals, 42 assists) in 69 games this season. Eriksson Ek (lower body), who also is day to day, will miss his third consecutive game. He ranks fourth for the Wild with 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 62 games.