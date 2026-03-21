Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek out for Wild against Stars
Armia to return for Kings; Toffoli still being evaluated by Sharks
© Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images
Minnesota Wild
Forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek will not play for the Wild when they host the Dallas Stars on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+). Kaprizov, who is day to day with a lower-body injury, participated in the morning skate but missed a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. He leads Minnesota with 80 points (38 goals, 42 assists) in 69 games this season. Eriksson Ek (lower body), who also is day to day, will miss his third consecutive game. He ranks fourth for the Wild with 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists) in 62 games.
Los Angeles Kings
Joel Armia will return against the Buffalo Sabres in Los Angeles on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG-B) after the Kings forward missed 10 games with a back injury. Armia aggravated the injury during an 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 28, after initially being injured while playing for Team Finland in the 2026 Winter Olympics. Armia has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 53 games this season.
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San Jose Sharks
Tyler Toffoli is still being evaluated for a lower-body injury and will not play when the Sharks host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NBCSCA). The forward left during the first period of a 5-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday; San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said he would likely provide an update Saturday. Toffoli has 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 67 games.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Samuel Girard (upper body) could return for the Penguins when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, TSN3). The defenseman, who has missed five games, was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 24, skated on a pair with Kris Letang at practice Friday. Girard has been held without a point in seven games since the trade after he had 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 40 games with the Avalanche.