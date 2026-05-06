Cirelli, Nelson, Suzuki named Selke Trophy finalists

Cirelli had 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games for the Tampa Bay Lighting last season and had a career-best plus-38 rating. The center led the team with 1,075 face-offs, winning 48.2 percent, and helped the Lightning finish second in the NHL with a plus-57 goal differential. He averaged 17:19 of ice time per game, including 2:38 short-handed, second on the team and best among Lightning forwards. The Lightning also took 55.7 percent of all shot attempts (SAT%) when he was on the ice at 5-on-5.

Cirelli helped the Lightning rank third on the power play in the regular season (82.6 percent) and finish second in the Atlantic Division with a 50-26-6 record. A finalist for the second straight season, Cirelli would be the first Lightning player to win the award.

Nelson had 65 points (33 goals, 32 assists) and averaged 19:39 of ice time playing in 81 games for the Colorado Avalanche this season. The center had 10 power-play goals and nine game-winning goals and an SAT percentage of 57.2 while also contributing defensively. He won 50.4 percent of his face-offs, finishing fourth in the NHL in face-offs taken (1,459), and averaged 1:51 per game short-handed to help Colorado lead the League with an 84.6 mark on the penalty kill.

Nelson helped the Avalanche win the Presidents' Trophy for having the best record in the NHL (55-16-11) as well as the William M. Jennings Trophy for allowing the fewest goals in the NHL (197 excluding shootout goals), and finish first with a plus-99 goal differential.

A first-time finalist, he would be the first Avalanche player to win the award.

Suzuki, who has not missed a game in his seven-season NHL career, led the Montreal Canadiens with an NHL career-best 101 points (29 goals, 72 assists) in 82 games, also topping the team in power-play points (43) and plus-minus rating (plus-37). The center was sixth in the NHL with 1,449 face-offs taken, winning 50.4 percent, and averaged 20:49 of ice time per game, tops among Montreal forwards.

He helped Montreal finish third in the Atlantic Division with a 48-21-10 record and 106 points, their most wins and points since the 2014-15 season. Suzuki would be the first Canadiens player to win the award since Guy Carbonneau in 1991-92.

Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers has won the award each of the past two seasons.