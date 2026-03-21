NHL On Tap: Red Wings host Bruins in Atlantic Division clash

Rookie watch

Matthew Schaefer will have another opportunity to impress in his first NHL season when the New York Islanders visit Montreal (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSGSN). The Islanders rookie became the youngest defenseman to reach 50 points in a season at 18 years, 195 days, with a goal in a 3-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Schaefer has 21 goals and 29 assists and is averaging 24:20 of ice time in 69 games. Phil Housley is the only other 18-year-old defenseman to have reached 50 points in a season (Sabres, 1982-83). New York (39-25-5) is tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets for third in the Metropolitan Division, but Columbus has a game in hand. The Islanders are one point behind the Bruins and Red Wings in the East wild-card race. The Canadiens are four points back of the Lightning for second in the Atlantic and hold the tiebreaker on Boston and Detroit for third.