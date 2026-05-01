Malkin wants to keep playing in NHL, even if Penguins don't re-sign him

“It's fine if I start (at) wing next year,” Malkin said. “If Coach (Dan Muse) wants me, and I help second line to play wing, it's fine. Nothing changes (for) me like crazy. Just, like, a little bit. But I think it worked this year. I play not bad. ... But we see what coach wants (from) me. And it's always, like, you talk to individual, like with coach, and he'l tell you what role he wants to see (from you on the) team. But for me, it's not been a problem.”

Alongside Crosby and defenseman Kris Letang, Malkin is part of a core three that has won the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017. At 20 seasons together, they are the longest trio of teammates in the history of North American professional sports.

“I want to play again, for sure,” Malkin said. “It’s special two guys for me. Love to play together. And yeah, we're not happy we lost, but we try to fight every game. But sometimes, you're losing. But again, these are two special guys. I hope we play together one more year. But if not, I have great 20 years together. And never forget.”

Crosby and Letang are likely to stay.

At age 38, Crosby led the Penguins with 74 points (29 goals, 45 assists). The Pittsburgh captain is signed through next season on a two-year, $17.4 million contract

“As far as how long I want to play, I don't know,” Crosby said. “I mean, it's tough. It’s one of those things that it's a year-to-year thing, and how you feel. But I feel pretty good overall, and happy with, generally, the season.”

Letang, who turned 39 on April 24, is on a six-year, $36.6 million contract running through 2027-28.

“We're really close, all of us, like, me, 'Geno,' Sid,” Letang said. “You know, you just want to keep it going. You don't know anything other than that. You get so close with these guys that you want to keep it going."