Malkin wants to keep playing in NHL, even if Penguins don't re-sign him

3-time Cup-winning forward planning for 21st season, 'if not Pittsburgh, I hope some team'

Malkin_Penguins_kneeling

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By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Evgeni Malkin does not plan to retire from the NHL, even if it means parting with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The three-time Stanley Cup-winning forward could become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 after completing the final season of a four-year, $24.4 million contract signed on July 12, 2022. Malkin, who will turn 40 years old on July 31, said he planned to speak with Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas on Friday.

“Hard to say right now, but we have time,” Malkin said. “It's a long summer, and I just do my same routine. Back to Russia, stay with my family, my friends, and we see what's going on. Probably, I talk to Kyle today one more time before leaving, and we see what they think, and talk to my agent after. But right now, nothing new for you guys.

“I mean, I want to play (in the) NHL, for sure. But again, I know it's not easy for Kyle. Maybe he wants new blood here. I understand it's business, and I understand he wants maybe (a) new team, see new faces here. But for me, I want to play one more year in the NHL. I'm not looking (to go) back to KHL, play in Russia. But if not Pittsburgh, I hope some team.”

Malkin had two goals and an assist this postseason before the Penguins were eliminated with a 1-0 overtime loss at the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Wednesday.

Since being selected No. 2 in the 2004 NHL Draft, Malkin has played 1,269 games for the Penguins, second in their history behind Sidney Crosby (1,420). He is third all-time for Pittsburgh with 1,407 points (533 goals, 874 assists), trailing Crosby (1,761 points; 654 goals, 1,107 assists) and Mario Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists).

“I mean, it’s tough. We’ll see what happens,” said Crosby, who was in his second season when Malkin debuted in 2006. “We’ve played together for so long, I think it’s clear that I’d love to be playing with him for longer, so we’ll see what happens. I think it’s pretty obvious that I’d love to keep playing with him.”

Malkin, a center for the bulk of his 20 NHL seasons, transitioned to right wing midway through this one. He’d be willing to remain there after having 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists) in 56 games, up from 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 68 games last season.

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“It's fine if I start (at) wing next year,” Malkin said. “If Coach (Dan Muse) wants me, and I help second line to play wing, it's fine. Nothing changes (for) me like crazy. Just, like, a little bit. But I think it worked this year. I play not bad. ... But we see what coach wants (from) me. And it's always, like, you talk to individual, like with coach, and he'l tell you what role he wants to see (from you on the) team. But for me, it's not been a problem.”

Alongside Crosby and defenseman Kris Letang, Malkin is part of a core three that has won the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017. At 20 seasons together, they are the longest trio of teammates in the history of North American professional sports.

“I want to play again, for sure,” Malkin said. “It’s special two guys for me. Love to play together. And yeah, we're not happy we lost, but we try to fight every game. But sometimes, you're losing. But again, these are two special guys. I hope we play together one more year. But if not, I have great 20 years together. And never forget.”

Crosby and Letang are likely to stay.

At age 38, Crosby led the Penguins with 74 points (29 goals, 45 assists). The Pittsburgh captain is signed through next season on a two-year, $17.4 million contract

“As far as how long I want to play, I don't know,” Crosby said. “I mean, it's tough. It’s one of those things that it's a year-to-year thing, and how you feel. But I feel pretty good overall, and happy with, generally, the season.”

Letang, who turned 39 on April 24, is on a six-year, $36.6 million contract running through 2027-28.

“We're really close, all of us, like, me, 'Geno,' Sid,” Letang said. “You know, you just want to keep it going. You don't know anything other than that. You get so close with these guys that you want to keep it going."

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Malkin won the Art Ross Trophy as NHL points leader in 2009 and 2012, the Hart Trophy voted as NHL MVP in 2012, the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as MVP of the playoffs in 2009, the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player as voted by the NHL Players' Association in 2012 and the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year in 2007.

“It’s just his ability to step up, his competitiveness, and the energy that he brings to the rink every day,” Crosby said. “He still loves it, he still wants to win, and he’s a determined guy with a lot of pride. I think for as long as he’s played here, I think he’s been a part of setting the standard. On top of all the experiences that we’ve shared, I think you build that belief, trust, and bond, and that’s something we’ve had over the course of time.”

That’s noticed beyond Crosby and Letang.

“He’s done everything in his power to prove to everybody and himself that he’s still a capable player, (can) be an impactful player in this league,” defenseman Erik Karlsson said. “Happy for him, no matter what happens to him. I think he’s going to land on his feet and he’ll be just fine.”

“I want ‘Geno’ around here as long as I’m around here,” said forward Bryan Rust, Malkin’s teammate since 2014.

“I can’t see him not being back, put it that way,” forward Rickard Rakell said. “So, no, he’s going to be back.”

Rakell could be wrong, though. Even if he is, Malkin said Pittsburgh would be home.

“It's special for me, for my family,” Malkin said. “My son (was) born here. It’s not just hockey. It's city, it's fans, it's friends. It's lots of memories here. Never forget, of course.”

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