Holloway signs 5-year, $38.75 million contract with Blues

Forward had 22 goals this season, could have become restricted free agent

Dylan Holloway contract

© Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Dylan Holloway signed a five-year, $38.75 million contract with the St. Louis Blues on Friday. It has an average annual value of $7.75 million.

The 24-year-old forward missed time with injury this season but was still second on the Blues with 22 goals and tied for second on the team with 51 points in 59 games. He could have become a restricted free agent July 1.

Holloway had career highs with 26 goals, 37 assists and 63 points in 77 games with the Blues in 2024-25, his first season with the team. He spent the first two seasons of his NHL career with the Edmonton Oilers before signing a two-year offer sheet with the Blues on Aug. 13 that the Oilers opted not to match.

"Pretty different," Holloway told the Blues website prior to signing his most recent contract. "It was kind of wild two years ago. But obviously I'm very thankful to be a Blue and I want to be a Blue for a long time."

Selected by Edmonton in the first round (No. 14) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Holloway has 132 points (57 goals, 75 assists) in 225 regular-season games with Edmonton and St. Louis, and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 26 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

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