Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 1
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One Philadelphia Flyers fan went home with an unexpected souvenir on Wednesday. After Cam York scored the series-winning goal in overtime during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Flyers defenseman tossed his stick into the stands in celebration. A fan captured the moment another fan caught it and posted it to social media. On Friday, the fan attended the Flyers’ practice to meet York and return his stick.
Ranking: Flying twigs
Evgeni Malkin was greeted at Xfinity Mobile Arena the Philadelphia way. Before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round, the Pittsburgh Penguins forward was playfully heckled by a young Flyers fan as he got off the bus. “Malkin you suck,” the kid yelled. Malkin laughed as he looked up and responded, “Oh come on.”
Ranking: The city of brotherly welcomes
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins didn’t read the room on Thursday. The Edmonton Oilers forward continued to cut his sticks during Kris Knoblauch’s pregame interview with Sportnet’s Scott Oake. As Oake was about to begin the interview, Nugent-Hopkins turned on the saw and cut his stick. Oake and the Oilers head coach both turned around to the forward who gave them a blank stare before breaking out into laughter.
Ranking: Did I interrupt something important?
Thomas Harley didn’t have time for the paparazzi this week. The Dallas Stars defenseman had a hilarious response to the social team trying to take pictures of the players as they boarded the plane to Minnesota in the pouring rain on Wednesday. “Is this really necessary?” Harley said which was quoted on a graphic and posted by the Stars admins alongside a photo of the defenseman looking unimpressed.
Ranking: No photos, please