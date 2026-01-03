NHL Status Report: Werenski to return for Blue Jackets

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Zach Werenski will return to the lineup for the Blue Jackets against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B). The defenseman has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury sustained Dec. 20 against the Anaheim Ducks. Werenski leads the team in points (40) and ice time per game (26:48) in 35 games this season. ... Brendan Smith was placed on injured reserve Friday retroactive to Dec. 29 with a lower-body injury and is week to week. The forward was injured that day in a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators. He has two assists in 15 games this season. … Miles Wood was placed on injured reserve Thursday and is week to week with a lower-body injury. The forward was injured on his third shift of the game in a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.
New York Islanders
Bo Horvat will not play for the Islanders against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC) because of a lower-body injury. The forward was injured in the third period of a 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Thursday when he got tangled with Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi. Horvat, who was named to Team Canada for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday, leads the Islanders with 21 goals and 33 points in 36 games this season. He skated on his own Saturday morning, but there’s no timetable for when he will be back in the lineup, coach Patrick Roy said. … Ilya Sorokin was on the ice Friday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on Dec. 19. The goalie is 12-10-2 with a 2.55 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 24 games this season and will back up David Rittich against the Maple Leafs.
Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard skated again on Friday, but Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said he didn't have a timeline update for the center's return. "When I have more of an idea of a timeline, I'll let you know but he's definitely progressing," Blashill said prior to the Blackhawks playing the Washington Capitals on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT). "He feels good. He's certainly excited to be out there and shooting and looked like he was ripping it pretty good yesterday. So, progressing." Bedard resumed skating on Monday for the first time since he sustained his upper-body injury with one second left in the third period of a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 12 while taking a face-off. Blues center Brayden Schenn went in for a stick lift and knocked into Bedard, who fell backward to the ice. Bedard, who was clutching his right shoulder as he headed toward the locker room, has 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 31 games this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin returned to practice Friday for the first time in almost a month. The forward, who was in a noncontact jersey, has not played since Dec. 4 because of an upper-body injury. He has 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 26 games this season. Malkin did not travel for their game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. "No change in status," Penguins coach Dan Muse said Friday. "Today was noncontact, so it was just the first opportunity for him to, you know, be out there. But it's a good step in the right direction."
Dallas Stars
Casey DeSmith was placed on non-roster status and the goaltender was granted leave due to a personal family matter, the Stars announced on Saturday. DeSmith is 9-2-4 with a 2.44 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and one shutout in 15 starts this season. The Stars also recalled goalie Remi Poirier from Texas of the American Hockey League. He is 8-10-4 with a 2.77 GAA, .903 save percentage and one shutout in 22 games. The Stars host the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday (2 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN2, RDS).
New York Rangers
Conor Sheary (lower body) and Noah Laba (upper body) missed the 5-1 win in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Florida Panthers at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday. The forwards were injured during a 6-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Sheary is being placed on long-term injured reserve; he has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 37 games this season. Laba, a rookie, is week to week. He has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 42 games. Forwards Brett Berard, Anton Blidh and Justin Dowling were recalled from Hartford of the AHL, and forward Brennan Othmann was reassigned to Hartford.
Vancouver Canucks
Marco Rossi and Conor Garland did not practice on Thursday and will be out "at least a week," Canucks coach Adam Foote said on Thursday. Rossi, a center acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12 in the trade for defenseman Quinn Hughes, sustained a lower-body injury and did not play the final 8:27 of a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. He was placed on injured reserve Friday. The 24-year-old has one goal and one assist in eight games since the trade after having 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 17 games with the Wild. Garland, a right wing, ranks second for the Canucks with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season despite missing games on three other occasions because of previous injuries. Forward Arshdeep Bains was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League Friday ahead of the Canucks' 4-3 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Friday. ... Linus Karlsson signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Canucks on Friday. It has an average annual value of $2.25 million and begins next season. The 26-year-old forward has 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 37 games this season and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.