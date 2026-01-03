NHL Status Report: Werenski to return for Blue Jackets

Vancouver Canucks

Marco Rossi and Conor Garland did not practice on Thursday and will be out "at least a week," Canucks coach Adam Foote said on Thursday. Rossi, a center acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12 in the trade for defenseman Quinn Hughes, sustained a lower-body injury and did not play the final 8:27 of a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. He was placed on injured reserve Friday. The 24-year-old has one goal and one assist in eight games since the trade after having 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 17 games with the Wild. Garland, a right wing, ranks second for the Canucks with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season despite missing games on three other occasions because of previous injuries. Forward Arshdeep Bains was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League Friday ahead of the Canucks' 4-3 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Friday. ... Linus Karlsson signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Canucks on Friday. It has an average annual value of $2.25 million and begins next season. The 26-year-old forward has 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 37 games this season and could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.