NHL On Tap: Sabres seek team record 11th straight win, visit Blue Jackets

Reason to Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini was the youngest player to be named Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and can extend his point streak to 10 games (19 points; seven goals, 12 assists) when the San Jose Sharks play the Tampa Bay Lightning at SAP Center (4 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSCA). The 19-year-old center is third in the NHL scoring race with 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 40 games and is one point from equaling the 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) he had in 70 games as a rookie last season. Celebrini will be the third teenager to play for Canada at a best-on-best tournament, but the first to do so at the Olympics. The Sharks (20-17-3) seek their fourth straight win following a three-game losing streak. The Lightning (24-13-3) can equal a season high with a seventh consecutive victory and are one point behind the Detroit Red Wings for the Atlantic Division lead.