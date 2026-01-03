NHL On Tap: Sabres seek team record 11th straight win, visit Blue Jackets

There are 13 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, with two nationally televised in the United States and four in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
Sabres chase franchise record
The Buffalo Sabres can set a team record with an 11th consecutive triumph when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena (3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B). The Sabres' 10-game winning streak equals a team high set three times (2018-19, 2006-07, 1983-84). Buffalo (21-14-4) has not lost since a 7-4 defeat at the Calgary Flames on Dec. 8, and has outscored opponents 35-18 during the run, which includes two overtime wins and one in a shootout. Center Tage Thompson has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) during the streak and 37 points (20 goals, 17 assists) in 39 games this season on the way to being named to the United States roster Friday for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The Blue Jackets (17-16-6) are 3-1-0 in their past four games after going 1-6-1 in their previous eight.
McDavid pointing the way
Connor McDavid can extend his point streak to 15 games (34 points; 13 goals, 21 assists) when the Edmonton Oilers host the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place (3:30 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSP). The Oilers captain has 70 points (24 goals, 46 assists) in 41 games this season and is tied with Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (34 goals, 36 assists in 39 games) for the lead in the NHL scoring race. McDavid’s longest NHL point streak is 17 games, which he achieved twice (2022-23, 2021-2022). Edmonton (20-15-6) leads the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks. The Flyers (20-12-7) are 3-2-1 in their past six games after going 1-1-3 in their previous five.
Reason to Celebrini
Macklin Celebrini was the youngest player to be named Canada’s roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and can extend his point streak to 10 games (19 points; seven goals, 12 assists) when the San Jose Sharks play the Tampa Bay Lightning at SAP Center (4 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSCA). The 19-year-old center is third in the NHL scoring race with 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 40 games and is one point from equaling the 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) he had in 70 games as a rookie last season. Celebrini will be the third teenager to play for Canada at a best-on-best tournament, but the first to do so at the Olympics. The Sharks (20-17-3) seek their fourth straight win following a three-game losing streak. The Lightning (24-13-3) can equal a season high with a seventh consecutive victory and are one point behind the Detroit Red Wings for the Atlantic Division lead.
Av-ing a blast
The surging Avalanche can match a season-high 10-game winning streak with a victory against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT). With the best record in the NHL (30-2-7), Colorado is running away with the Central Division, 10 points ahead of the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild. MacKinnon has 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in his past 12 games and is tied with McDavid for the NHL scoring lead. The Hurricanes (24-13-3) hold a three-point lead on the New York Islanders for first place in the Metropolitan Division but are 2-4-1 in their past seven games.
Go to sweep
The Pittsburgh Penguins will try to win the second half of a home-and-home series against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena (noon ET; ABC, SN, TVAS) and extend their winning streak to four games. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Red Wings in Pittsburgh on Thursday. The 38-year-old center has eight points (four goals, four assists) in a five-game point streal and leads the Penguins (18-12-9) with 43 points (23 goals, 20 assists) in 39 games. He will play at his third Olympics Winter Games for Canada at Milano Cortina next month. The Red Wings (24-14-4), who are 11-3-2 in their past 16 games, hold a one-point lead on the Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division.
The schedule
Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (12 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS)
Utah Mammoth at New Jersey Devils (3 p.m. ET; Utah 16, MSGSN)
Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets (3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B)
Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (3:30 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSP)
Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues (4 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN2, RDS)
Tampa Bay Lightning at San Jose Sharks (4 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSCA)
Winnipeg Jets at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1)
Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CBC)
Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT)
Colorado Avalanche at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, ALT)
Nashville Predators at Calgary Flames (7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, FDSNSO)
Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNW)
Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY, NESN)