NHL Status Report: McTavish questionable for Ducks against Oilers

Philadelphia Flyers

Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) is expected to return against the New York Islanders on Monday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG) after missing six games. The Flyers defenseman skated on the third pair alongside Emil Andrae during the morning skate. Ristolainen, who was named to Team Finland for the Olympics, has three assists in 13 games this season. He missed Philadelphia’s first 29 games recovering from surgery on March 26, 2025, to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon. ... Goalie Dan Vladar (lower body) took part in the morning skate but will miss his sixth straight game; Vladar, who was named to Team Czechia for the Olympics, is close to a return, and coach Rick Tocchet said he expects Vladar to be back during the Flyers' run of three games in four days starting at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. "He's going to get in this week," Tocchet said. "He's put in a lot of work, so he's really close." Vladar is 16-7-4 with a 2.46 GAA and .905 save percentage in 28 games.