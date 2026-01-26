Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: McTavish questionable for Ducks against Oilers
Teravainen may return for Blackhawks on Tuesday; Ullmark could start for Senators this week
© Ric Tapia/Getty Images
Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish is questionable to play against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, KCOP-13, Victory+) because of an upper-body injury. The Ducks forward missed his third straight game and their seventh consecutive win on Sunday, a 4-3 overtime victory at the Calgary Flames. McTavish has not played since being a late scratch after warmups in a 2-1 shootout win against the Avalanche on Jan. 21. Coach Joel Quenneville said on Friday that McTavish returned to Anaheim but was hopeful he could return before its five-game road trip concludes Thursday at the Vancouver Canucks. McTavish has 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 49 games this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Teuvo Teravainen (upper body) practiced with the Blackhawks on Monday and could return against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, CHSN). “I anticipate that, but until tomorrow I’ll reserve total judgment,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “But definitely trending toward playing tomorrow.” The forward, who will represent Team Finland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, has missed six games. He alternated with Nick Lardis at right wing on Chicago’s top forward line with left wing Frank Nazar and center Connor Bedard. Teravainen has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 45 games.
Ottawa Senators
Linus Ullmark could potentially start this week for the first time since Dec. 27. The goalie, who took a leave of absence from the Senators the next day for personal reasons, served as the backup to Mads Sogaard for a 7-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. “We’ll see. I’m not worried about that right now,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said after the game. The Senators host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Ullmark is 14-8-5 with a 2.95 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage in 28 games this season.
Utah Mammoth
Logan Cooley (lower body) practiced with the Mammoth in a noncontact jersey at their morning skate prior to facing the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, Utah16). The forward has not played since a 4-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 5, when he collided with goalie Kevin Lankinen after taking the puck hard to the net on a partial breakaway while being held by Quinn Hughes, who was assessed a minor penalty on the play. Cooley stayed down and was grabbing at his left knee as a trainer came out onto the ice, but he skated off under his own power and was back out on the ice before the end of that power play. The team announced Dec. 11 that Cooley was expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks. He has 23 points (14 goals, nine assists) in 29 games.
Philadelphia Flyers
Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) is expected to return against the New York Islanders on Monday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG) after missing six games. The Flyers defenseman skated on the third pair alongside Emil Andrae during the morning skate. Ristolainen, who was named to Team Finland for the Olympics, has three assists in 13 games this season. He missed Philadelphia’s first 29 games recovering from surgery on March 26, 2025, to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon. ... Goalie Dan Vladar (lower body) took part in the morning skate but will miss his sixth straight game; Vladar, who was named to Team Czechia for the Olympics, is close to a return, and coach Rick Tocchet said he expects Vladar to be back during the Flyers' run of three games in four days starting at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. "He's going to get in this week," Tocchet said. "He's put in a lot of work, so he's really close." Vladar is 16-7-4 with a 2.46 GAA and .905 save percentage in 28 games.
Edmonton Oilers
Kasperi Kapanen (lower body) will return against the Ducks on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, KCOP-13, Victory+). The Oilers forward missed three games after reaggravating an injury during a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 18. Kapanen has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 14 games; he missed 36 after sustaining a lower-body injury in a 4-2 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 19. “It’s been frustrating,” Kapanen said after the morning skate. “You never want to reinjure your injury, so hopefully, no more setbacks and I’m just excited to get back out there again.” … Forward Josh Samanski will make his NHL debut on Monday. Forward Isaac Howard was reassigned to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.
New York Islanders
Ryan Pulock (upper body) did not participate in the morning skate and is unlikely to play against the Flyers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP). The Islanders defenseman is day to day and missed a 5-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Pulock has 21 points (two goals, 19 assists) and is plus-9 in 50 games while averaging 21:09 of ice time. Defenseman Isaiah George was recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL League and played 13:56 on Saturday.
Colorado Avalanche
Devon Toews (upper body) is with the Avalanche for their four-game road trip, which continues at Ottawa on Wednesday. The defenseman missed his 10th straight game Sunday, a 4-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toews, who is on Team Canada’s roster for the Olympics, has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) and is plus-26 in 40 games this season. … Ross Colton (lower body) missed his second straight game Sunday and is day to day. The forward has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 48 games this season.