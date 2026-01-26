Rust to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Penguins game

Forward facing discipline for illegal check to head against Canucks wing Boeser

Bryan Rust PIT

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Bryan Rust will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head against Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 20:00 of the third period in the Penguins' 3-2 win at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Rust received a minor penalty on the play.

Boeser (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Canucks on Monday.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

