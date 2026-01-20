NHL Status Report: Stolarz assigned to AHL by Maple Leafs on conditioning loan

Lyon could start for Sabres; Nichushkin misses Avalanche win due to car accident

Stolarz for Status Report Jan 20 26

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz has been sent to Toronto of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan, the Maple Leafs announced Tuesday. The goalie has been out with an upper-body injury since Nov. 11, when he left a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins after the first period. Stolarz was back practicing with the Maple Leafs during their four-game road trip last week, and coach Craig Berube said he could play before the NHL breaks for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month. “I think he's getting pretty close,” Berube said on Jan. 12. “Just needs the reps, needs the conditioning, that sort of thing.” Stolarz is 6-5-1 with a 3.51 goals-against average and .884 save percentage in 13 games this season. The Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX).

Buffalo Sabres

Alex Lyon (lower body) could make his first start since Dec. 29 when the Sabres visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B). The goalie practiced on Sunday and backed up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in a 2-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Lyon is 10-6-3 with a 2.82 GAA and .906 save percentage in 21 games (19 starts).

Colorado Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin missed a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Monday after the forward sustained an upper-body injury in a car accident on his way to Ball Arena in Denver. “He had some minor injuries,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after the game. “Came to the rink, got checked out and everything seems to be OK. Just a little bit of a precautionary day, and we’ll see what tomorrow brings for him.” Nichushkin has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 38 games this season. Colorado hosts the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, ALT).

Boston Bruins

Henri Jokiharju is not expected to play against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, NESN, SNE) after the defenseman was designated non-roster by the Bruins on Sunday due to a family matter. Jokiharju, who will play for Team Finland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, has nine assists and is plus-3 while averaging 17:53 of ice time in 32 games. Boston recalled defenseman Billy Sweezey from Providence of the AHL.

New York Rangers

Carson Soucy could be back in the lineup against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG, SNP, SNE). The defenseman returned Monday after leaving the Rangers for personal reasons but did not play in a 5-3 loss at the Anaheim Ducks. Soucy has eight points (three goals, five assists) and is plus-5 in 44 games this season.

