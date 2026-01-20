NHL Status Report: Stolarz assigned to AHL by Maple Leafs on conditioning loan

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz has been sent to Toronto of the American Hockey League on a conditioning loan, the Maple Leafs announced Tuesday. The goalie has been out with an upper-body injury since Nov. 11, when he left a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins after the first period. Stolarz was back practicing with the Maple Leafs during their four-game road trip last week, and coach Craig Berube said he could play before the NHL breaks for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next month. “I think he's getting pretty close,” Berube said on Jan. 12. “Just needs the reps, needs the conditioning, that sort of thing.” Stolarz is 6-5-1 with a 3.51 goals-against average and .884 save percentage in 13 games this season. The Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX).