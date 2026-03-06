Eberle signs 2-year contract to remain with Kraken

Jordan Eberle signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Seattle Kraken on Friday. It begins next season and has an average annual value of $5.5 million.

The 35-year-old forward has 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in 59 games this season, his fifth with the Kraken after being selected in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. He replaced Mark Giordano as Seattle captain on Oct. 8, 2024.

Eberle is third in Kraken history with 219 points (89 goals, 130 assists) in 340 games.

"My family and I love Seattle," Eberle said. "The organization is world-class, the culture here is incredible and the fans have been amazing since day one. We want to win here, and I really believe we’re building something special in Seattle. I also want to thank Sam Holloway, Ron Francis and Jason Botterill for believing in me."

Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round (No. 22) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Eberle has 770 points (330 goals, 440 assists) in 1,119 regular-season games with the Oilers, New York Islanders and the Kraken, and 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) in 76 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Seattle (29-23-9) holds the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference, three points ahead of the San Jose Sharks. The Kraken host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, SNO, SNE, CITY, TVAS).

"We're thrilled to have Jordan under contract for the next two years," Seattle general manager Jason Botterill said. "Jordan embodies what it means to be a Kraken, and we're glad we were able to come to terms on an extension. He continues to be a consistent point producer and a great role model for our younger players."