NHL On Tap: McDavid looks to extend personal point streak against Devils

There are eight games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, one which is nationally televised. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
Can Devils cool McDavid?
Connor McDavid has at least one point in all 17 games he's played for the Edmonton Oilers against the New Jersey Devils entering Tuesday at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX). The Oilers captain has 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists), including 12 multipoint games, facing the Devils since becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, and can match his longest run against a single opponent (18 games against the San Jose Sharks). McDavid will play his last game against Devils captain Nico Hischier before Team Canada faces Team Switzerland on Feb. 13 in the preliminary round of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He has at least one point in 22 or 23 games for the Oilers (25-17-8) since Dec. 4, has factored in on three of Edmonton's 11 unanswered goals in its past two games and is one goal from tying Mark Messier (391) for fifth in team history. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl may miss the game after returning home to Germany on Saturday to deal with a family illness. He's one of two active players with a run of at least 18 games (21 games, Vancouver Canucks; 20 games, Chicago Blackhawks) against another NHL team (Sidney Crosby, 19 games, Buffalo Sabres).
Lightning force
The Tampa Bay Lightning can extend their point streak to 14 games when they host the Sharks at Benchmark International Arena (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSCA, SNP, SNW, SNO). The Lightning (30-13-4) defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday to match their fourth longest point streak in their history (13 games in 2002-03 and 2019-20), behind 2003-04 (18 games), and 2018-19 (16 games and 14 games). Tampa Bay is 12-0-1 while outscoring opponents 57-29 during the run and hasn't been defeated in regulation since a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 18. Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, who turns 20 on June 13, needs two assists to become the third-fastest teenager in NHL history to reach 50 in one season behind Wayne Gretzky (42 games in 1980-81) and Crosby (44 games, 2006-07). San Jose (25-20-3) defeated the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Monday and has won five of seven.
Josi eyes 200
Roman Josi is two goals from 200 with the Nashville Predators (23-21-4), who host the Sabres at Bridgestone Arena (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B). The Predators captain extended his point streak to four games (three goals, seven assists) with two assists in a 7-2 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and will represent Switzerland at the Olympics. Josi can become the fifth defenseman born outside of North America to score 200 goals (Nicklas Lidstrom, 264; Sergei Gonchar, 220; Zdeno Chara, 209; Erik Karlsson, 204). Buffalo (26-17-5) is 7-3-1 in its past 11 games after a 2-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.
Hughes to play 400th
Jack Hughes will play his 400th NHL game when the Devils visit the Oilers. The 24-year-old forward, who is in his seventh season since becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, has 31 points (11 goals, 20 assists) in 31 games this season and seven points (all assists) in his past six games. He hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 21, his first game back after missing 18 with a hand injury. Hughes will represent Team USA in the Olympics and has 382 points (152 goals, 230 assists) in 399 games. New Jersey (25-22-2) needs a significant winning streak to get back in the Eastern Conference hunt for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, having lost nine of its past 14 games (5-8-1). The Devils won 2-1 in overtime at the Calgary Flames on Monday.
Zach attack
Zach Werenski needs two goals to become the seventh defenseman in the NHL Expansion Era (beginning in 1967) to be a team's first 20-goal scorer in a season, and first since Brent Burns scored 29 for the Sharks in 2016-17, when the Columbus Blue Jackets (22-19-7) host the Ottawa Senators at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN5, RDS2). The 28-year-old native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, will represent Team USA at the Olympics and has 52 points (18 goals, 34 assists) in 44 games one season after setting Blue Jackets records in goals (23), assists (59) and points (82) and becoming a finalist for the 2025 Norris Trophy. The previous defenseman to score at least 20 goals in a season was Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (30), the Norris winner last season. Columbus has won four in a row; it hasn't had a five-game run since a six-game streak from April 8-17. Ottawa (22-19-7) is 2-4-2 in its past eight, including overtime losses to the Montreal Canadiens (6-5 on Saturday) and Detroit Red Wings (4-3 on Sunday).
