NHL On Tap: McDavid looks to extend personal point streak against Devils

Can Devils cool McDavid?

Connor McDavid has at least one point in all 17 games he's played for the Edmonton Oilers against the New Jersey Devils entering Tuesday at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, TNT, truTV, HBO MAX). The Oilers captain has 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists), including 12 multipoint games, facing the Devils since becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, and can match his longest run against a single opponent (18 games against the San Jose Sharks). McDavid will play his last game against Devils captain Nico Hischier before Team Canada faces Team Switzerland on Feb. 13 in the preliminary round of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He has at least one point in 22 or 23 games for the Oilers (25-17-8) since Dec. 4, has factored in on three of Edmonton's 11 unanswered goals in its past two games and is one goal from tying Mark Messier (391) for fifth in team history. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl may miss the game after returning home to Germany on Saturday to deal with a family illness. He's one of two active players with a run of at least 18 games (21 games, Vancouver Canucks; 20 games, Chicago Blackhawks) against another NHL team (Sidney Crosby, 19 games, Buffalo Sabres).