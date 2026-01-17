NHL Status Report: Nylander questionable for Maple Leafs with lower-body injury

Wilson not ruled out by Capitals; Carlsson to miss 3-5 weeks for Ducks

William Nylander

© Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander is questionable to play against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN) because of a lower-body injury. The Maple Leafs forward was injured in the first period of a 6-5 overtime loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Nylander had a goal and an assist before the injury. "Right now, I can't answer that," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said on how long Nylander could be out. "With the last [injury], I thought it would be quicker, and then obviously (it) wasn't. We'll just see how he feels here going forward." Nylander was playing his fourth game after missing the previous six with a lower-body injury. He leads Toronto with 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) in 37 games this season and will represent Team Sweden at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson (lower body) participated in an optional morning skate and has not been ruled out to return against the Florida Panthers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT). The Capitals forward, who will play for Team Canada at the Olympics, has missed five straight games and remained on the ice with the scratches and injured players. Wilson has 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in 41 games. … Justin Sourdif (puck in the face) wore a regular jersey at the morning skate, but the forward will miss his third straight game. … Jakob Chychrun will play after the defenseman missed practice on Friday for personal reasons. … Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdominal/adductor surgery) remains in a noncontact jersey; the center is not expected back until after the Olympic break next month.

Anaheim Ducks

Leo Carlsson is expected to miss 3-5 weeks after the center had a procedure on Friday to treat a Morel-Lavallee lesion in his left thigh. A Morel-Lavallee lesion is a soft tissue injury that is usually caused by a high-velocity force. Carlsson left practice early on Monday and then participated in the morning skate but Carlsson did not play in the Ducks' 3-1 victory that ended a nine-game skid (0-8-1). The 21-year-old forward leads the Ducks with 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 44 games this season. He was also named to Sweden's roster for the Olympics earlier this month. Sweden is scheduled to play its first game of the tournament against Italy on Feb. 11.

Philadelphia Flyers

Dan Vladar (undisclosed) will not play against the New York Rangers on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG) and is considered day to day. The goalie, who will represent Team Czechia at the Olympics, left a 5-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday after the first period and was not available for a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said it's possible Vladar travels on a three-game road trip that begins at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. "Still got to talk to the doctors on that, because if he's not going to play in the games (why travel)," Tocchet said. "Is there a possibility for the third game (against the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 23)? Maybe. That's what we'll decide." ... Forward Bobby Brink (upper body) will miss his sixth straight game; he skated Saturday morning and could return Monday. … Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who will miss his third straight game, will not travel and could miss at least another week, Tocchet said. Ristolainen is on Finland’s roster for the Olympics.

Minnesota Wild

Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek were each placed on injured reserve on Friday with a lower-body injury. Boldy, who will represent Team United States at the Olympics, had an assist in 19:16 of ice time in a 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. He has 51 points (27 goals, 24 assists) in 48 games for the Wild this season. Eriksson Ek, who will play for Sweden, has missed three games since he was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 8. He has 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 45 games this season. … Marcus Johansson (undisclosed) is also out and is not on a three-game road trip that begins at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NHLN, MSG-B). The forward has 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 46 games this season. … Forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Hunter Haight, and defenseman David Jiricek were recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Ottawa Senators

Linus Ullmark practiced with the Senators on Friday for the first time since taking a leave of absence on Dec. 28, but there is no timeline for his return. The goalie has missed nine games. "Awesome to see. Happy that he's back skating with the group. Just looks positive and looks good out there," coach Travis Green said. "We're taking it day by day." … James Reimer, who signed a one-year contract on Monday, could make his debut against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE) or at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Buffalo Sabres

Michael Kesselring (lower body) will return against the Wild on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NHLN, MSG-B). The defenseman, who has been out since Dec. 31, has been held without a point in 16 games this season while averaging 15:14 of ice time. … Josh Norris (upper body) will miss his second straight game; the forward is day to day since being cross-checked by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler during a 5-2 win on Wednesday. Norris has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 19 games.

New Jersey Devils

Ondrej Palat (illness) is questionable against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN). The Devils forward did not participate in the morning skate; he has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 47 games and will represent Czechia at the Olympics. … Forward Juho Lammikko and defenseman Colton White were placed on waivers Friday. Lammikko has two assists in 22 games, and White has four assists in 23 games. Each last played in a 9-0 loss to the New York Islanders on Jan. 6.

Montreal Canadiens

Patrik Laine, Kirby Dach and Jake Evans practiced with the Canadiens on Friday, but it's uncertain when the forwards will return. Laine had core muscle surgery in October and was expected to be out 3-4 months. Dach (broken foot) has been out since Nov. 15 and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Evans was also expected to be out 4-6 weeks after sustaining a lower-body injury on Dec. 20. "I couldn't tell you what's the timeline," Canadiens assistant coach Stephane Robidas said. "It's in the hands of the medical staff. We'll see. We don't know more right now." Montreal visits Ottawa on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE).

