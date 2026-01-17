NHL Status Report: Nylander questionable for Maple Leafs with lower-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander is questionable to play against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NHLN) because of a lower-body injury. The Maple Leafs forward was injured in the first period of a 6-5 overtime loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Nylander had a goal and an assist before the injury. "Right now, I can't answer that," Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said on how long Nylander could be out. "With the last [injury], I thought it would be quicker, and then obviously (it) wasn't. We'll just see how he feels here going forward." Nylander was playing his fourth game after missing the previous six with a lower-body injury. He leads Toronto with 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) in 37 games this season and will represent Team Sweden at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson (lower body) participated in an optional morning skate and has not been ruled out to return against the Florida Panthers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT). The Capitals forward, who will play for Team Canada at the Olympics, has missed five straight games and remained on the ice with the scratches and injured players. Wilson has 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in 41 games. … Justin Sourdif (puck in the face) wore a regular jersey at the morning skate, but the forward will miss his third straight game. … Jakob Chychrun will play after the defenseman missed practice on Friday for personal reasons. … Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdominal/adductor surgery) remains in a noncontact jersey; the center is not expected back until after the Olympic break next month.

Anaheim Ducks

Leo Carlsson is expected to miss 3-5 weeks after the center had a procedure on Friday to treat a Morel-Lavallee lesion in his left thigh. A Morel-Lavallee lesion is a soft tissue injury that is usually caused by a high-velocity force. Carlsson left practice early on Monday and then participated in the morning skate but Carlsson did not play in the Ducks' 3-1 victory that ended a nine-game skid (0-8-1). The 21-year-old forward leads the Ducks with 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 44 games this season. He was also named to Sweden's roster for the Olympics earlier this month. Sweden is scheduled to play its first game of the tournament against Italy on Feb. 11.

Philadelphia Flyers

Dan Vladar (undisclosed) will not play against the New York Rangers on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG) and is considered day to day. The goalie, who will represent Team Czechia at the Olympics, left a 5-2 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday after the first period and was not available for a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said it's possible Vladar travels on a three-game road trip that begins at the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. "Still got to talk to the doctors on that, because if he's not going to play in the games (why travel)," Tocchet said. "Is there a possibility for the third game (against the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 23)? Maybe. That's what we'll decide." ... Forward Bobby Brink (upper body) will miss his sixth straight game; he skated Saturday morning and could return Monday. … Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who will miss his third straight game, will not travel and could miss at least another week, Tocchet said. Ristolainen is on Finland’s roster for the Olympics.