Harley scores in OT, Stars recover against Jets for 5th straight win

Harley’s goal came after Logan Stanley tied it 3-3 with 1:43 remaining in the third period when his shot from the left face-off circle deflected off Mikko Rantanen’s stick with Connor Hellebuyck pulled for the extra attacker.

“They got a great team over there,” Stanley said. “It’s a game of inches and mistakes. We had chances all night. Their goalie played good, [Hellebuyck] played good. I think that’s close to how we have to play. I think in the second period we can clean some stuff up through the neutral zone but there was a lot of good in that game. That’s a top-three, top-five team in the League, so we’re right there. We just got to try to find a way to win.”

Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Jason Robertson and Nils Lundkvist also scored for the Stars (33-14-9), who have won five straight and six of their past seven (6-1-0). Miro Heiskanen had two assists, and Oettinger made 24 saves.

"I think we want to take care of business before the long break,” Oettinger said. “They won the Presidents’ Trophy last year; they know how to win and score. Obviously, we would have liked to close it out there, but it's not always perfect. We got it done in overtime.”

Gabriel Vilardi and Cole Perfetti each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (22-25-8), who have lost four of six (2-2-2). Hellebuyck made 24 saves.

“That was a game that was winnable,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “Second period, we got up 2-1. You know, really, we got sloppy with and without the puck, especially through the neutral zone. But, at the end of the day, we hung in there and had a pretty good third period. I know they scored that goal, but we found a way to get ourselves back at the end, having a chance to try to get two points. And at the end of the day, you really hope to find a way to finish those off.”

Robertson scored on the power play to give Dallas a 1-0 lead 48 seconds into the second period when he redirected Rantanen’s centering pass in the slot.

“I think you can see that we've had meetings here about we lost a bit of our edge and our physicality over the last [stretch],” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “We had it early and then when you get out to a good start and then after Christmas you think it's going to come easy, but that's not the way it works. We had to get that back and we've got it back in the last three games. It makes a difference in our play.”