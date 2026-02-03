Stamkos scores twice in 3rd, Predators rally from 4 goals down to stun Blues

Ryan O'Reilly also scored two goals, and Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist for the Predators (26-23-6), who have won two in a row and extended their point streak to four (2-0-2). Roman Josi had four assists and Luke Evangelista had three assists.

Juuse Saros allowed five goals on 21 shots before being replaced in the second period by Justus Annunen, who stopped all 14 shots he faced.

Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and an assist, Jake Neighbours had a goal and two assists, and Philip Broberg had a goal and an assist for the Blues (20-27-9), who have lost seven of their past eight (1-6-1). Jordan Kyrou had three assists, and Joel Hofer made 22 saves.

“Once they scored their second goal, I didn’t feel the same amount of confidence with our players with the puck,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “We started turning pucks over that I thought we had time and space, and then it just started to snowball. We got 5-3 to the end of the second, we had a chance to regroup, and then after we regrouped in between periods, they were rolling. They were feeling it, and we didn’t win enough battles to be able to gain lines and protect the lead that we had.”

Michael McCarron started the comeback for Nashville by scoring on a redirection to make it 5-2 at 11:35 of the second period.