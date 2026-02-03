Nylander gets 3 points, Maple Leafs edge Flames

“I thought that our line was playing really well, generating a lot of chances, so I just wanted to build off of that,” said Nylander, crediting his linemates Matias Maccelli and John Tavares.

Maccelli, Troy Stecher and Bobby McMann also scored for the Maple Leafs (26-21-9), who have won two games in a row after losing their previous six (0-5-1). Joseph Woll made 28 saves.

“He had to make some diving saves and second- and third-effort saves with some of these bounces that went on,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said of Woll. “He was solid tonight for us.”

Nazem Kadri and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist for the Flames (22-27-6), who have lost six of their past seven games (1-4-2). Dustin Wolf made 18 saves.

“[We were] pretty close to tying the game on several occasions,” Kadri said. “I think we deserved a little better, but at the end of the day, you have to find a way to make a play.

“I think we did just about everything we could to get back into that game. I honestly thought our start was great, too. Obviously, they score on the first shift, but besides that I really liked the first period. We had a little lapse in the second, but all around I think it was definitely a winnable game for us.”

Nylander put the Maple Leafs ahead 1-0 just 35 seconds into the first period, skating in on a breakaway and snapping a shot from the high slot under Wolf’s glove. Tavares started the play by knocking down a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau in the defensive zone.

“It was a great play by John,” Nylander said. “He was able to spring me there, so obviously it was nice for our team. We had been playing from behind a lot lately, so it was nice to get that one early.”