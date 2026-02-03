Schmaltz scores hat trick, Mammoth ease past Canucks

John Marino had three assists, and Lawson Crouse had a goal and an assist for the Mammoth (29-23-4), who had lost two straight and are 7-1-1 in their past nine home games. Clayton Keller had two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves.

“Most of the game we played well,” Tourigny said. “I think we were confident offensively. Scored big goals at key moments. We didn't have a lot of volume, but we had quality chances.”

Teddy Blueger had a goal and an assist, and Liam Ohgren scored for the Canucks (18-32-6), who have lost five of their past six (1-4-1). Conor Garland had two assists, and Kevin Lankinen made 14 saves.

“It's got to be better,” Vancouver coach Adam Foote said. “It's just subtle mistakes that went in the back of our net. It all started with the [first three goals], but we generated a lot… You can't give up freebies early. That's what we've got to stop doing.”

Schmaltz gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at 3:34 of the first period. Marino sent a cross-ice feed to Schmaltz, who scored into an open net from the goal line after Lankinen slid out of position.

Ohgren tied it 1-1 at 7:04 when he took a pass from Garland in stride into the offensive zone and buried a snap shot glove side on Vejmelka from the slot.

Schmaltz put Utah back up 2-1 with his second goal just 33 seconds later at 7:37. Sean Durzi collected the puck following a face-off win by Schmaltz in the right circle, skated up from the blue line and passed to Schmaltz, who beat Lankinen's glove with a wrist shot.

Mikhail Sergachev made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 8:45 of the second period, one-timing a feed from Schmaltz at the blue line through traffic.

“I just took a shot. Obviously there was no screen, which was not great, but it went in,” Sergachev said. “I was kind of lucky, but it's a big goal for our power play. It kind of gives us confidence that we can shoot and go get rebounds and score goals.”