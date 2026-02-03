NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers host Matthews, Maple Leafs in Olympic preview

There are seven games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, including three nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Here are the five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Captains collide

Two of the best offensive players in the NHL meet when Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers host Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Place (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN). McDavid, the Oilers captain, leads the NHL scoring race with 95 points (34 goals, 61 assists) in 56 games and will play for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Matthews, the Maple Leafs captain, has 47 points (26 goals, 21 assists) in 50 games and will play for the United States at the Olympics. The Oilers (28-20-8), tied with the Vegas Golden Knights for the Pacific Division lead, had a three-game winning streak end in a 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The Maple Leafs eye their third straight win following a six-game losing streak (0-5-1).

Moving on up

Beckett Sennecke can move into third place as the highest-scoring rookie in Anaheim Ducks history when they host the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT). The 20-year-old first-year forward has 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 55 games for the Ducks (29-23-3), who are 8-2-0 in their past 10 games. Sennecke is one point behind Dustin Penner, who had 45 points (29 goals, 16 assists) as a rookie for Anaheim in 2006-07. Forward Trevor Zegras is the Ducks all-time rookie scoring leader with 61 points (23 goals, 38 assists) in 75 games in 2021-22, followed by Bobby Ryan, who had 57 points (31 goals, 26 assists) in 64 games in 2008-09. Climbing that ladder will not be easy against the Kraken (26-19-9), who seek their fifth straight victory, which would be the second-longest in their history (9-0-0 in 2023-24).